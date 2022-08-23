Casper Pride starting LGBTQ resource library

Casper Pride is starting a library of LGBT resources.

It’ll include textbooks, articles, children’s books, novels and everything in-between, said Gage Williams, the group's resource director. And just like any other public library, Casper Pride will loan the materials out to community members for free.

The library is meant to complement the Casper Pride Guide, a new online collection of LGBTQ-friendly health care providers and other local resources.

Casper Pride doesn’t know where the library will be located yet, Williams said. Eventually, the organization hopes to have an office somewhere in town.

But if the library gets up and running before that, Casper Pride will figure out an alternative system for loaning out books, he said. Maybe people could check them out online, and arrange pick-up locations with Pride staff.

One of Casper Pride's hopes for the library is to make more LGBTQ educational materials accessible to the community, Gage said.

“We can’t expect the book stores in town and the [Natrona County] Library to have everything,” he said.

Representation is another goal, Williams said. Giving the community more stories with LGTBQ people in helps people see those stories as worthy of being told — and gives LGBTQ people characters they can relate to.

“Being represented in media is such a crucial thing to growing up,” Williams said.

The library already has its first book: “Diamonds for Dinner on Pillars of Stars and Sand with the Traveling Plug Nickel Sorority” by Robin St. Taw.

It’s about a writer who accepts a job working for a group of 20 drag queens going on tour to raise money for transgender kids.

The novel explores the LGBTQ experience in different parts of the country, so St. Taw consulted with Casper Pride on what it’s like to be queer in Wyoming, Williams said. There’s even a drag queen from Laramie in the book.

Casper Pride is reaching out to partners in town and community members for donations. They also want recommendations for resources to include in the library, Gage said.

To donate to the library, or to recommend a book, reach out to Casper Pride on Facebook, Instagram or its website, casperpride.com.