The state of Wyoming has granted Casper $3 million in federal relief money for repairs to the Hobbs Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The money, which is expected to cover a little under half of the combined cost of the repairs, comes from the more than $1 billion originally earmarked for Wyoming under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The federal relief package was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021 to help U.S. states, tribes and territories recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Wyoming Legislature approved a total of $50 million in ARPA dollars to go toward grants for local water and sewer projects, and another $50 million for local government support projects.

The State Loan and Investment Board was tasked with divvying up that money.

Of the $3 million Casper expects to receive for its water treatment repairs, $1 million comes from the water and sewer grant program, and $2 million from the local government support grant program.

The water and sewer grant, which the state approved in October, will go toward pipe repairs for the treatment plant, Assistant to the City Manager Jolene Martinez said in a Friday email to the Star-Tribune. The plant dates back to 1958, and serves residents in Casper, Bar Nunn, Evansville, Mills, and other area communities.

“The piping has corroded and reached the end of its useful life,” Martinez wrote. “Replacing this piping extends the life of the secondary treatment process, which is critical to the overall operation of the facility and to meeting effluent discharge permit requirements.”

The $2 million local government support grant, approved in February, will go toward replacing 12 out-of-date electrical components in the wastewater treatment plant’s motor control center, Martinez said.

The need to replace the components was originally brought to the city’s attention over a decade ago in a 2011 electrical assessment study. The study proposed a five-, 10- and 50-year timeline for various renovations and repairs.

“It was it more like a heads up — ‘Hey, these things are not gonna survive forever,’” said City Engineer Andrew Beamer.

The city originally applied for $3 million in grant money for both projects.

It's unusual for the city to get funding of this amount for infrastructure-related projects. Usually such projects have to be paid with 1-cent money or utility rate increases.

That puts the city in the position of having to negotiate being expedient to address infrastructure issues to keep everything working properly and spacing out projects as much as possible to keep rates relatively low.

“It is somewhat of a balancing act,” Beamer said. "We certainly realize there are people struggling now with utility bills."

Casper was far from the only community vying for a slice of the grant money.

In all, there were 113 applications for water and sewer grants and another 97 for local government support projects, according to minutes from State Loan and Investment Board meetings.

Applications that didn't get funding may soon get another chance. During this year’s legislative session, which ended March 3, the Legislature penciled in an additional $30 million — along with $20 million in ARPA money — for the grant programs.