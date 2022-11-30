Casper receives few complaints from new rental complaint ordinance

This year, Casper has received somewhere between 20 and 25 calls about substandard rental conditions.

But as of early November, there have only been nine actual complaints, Casper Building Official Dan Elston told the city council during a Nov. 22 work session.

Casper in 2020 adopted a new law creating a complaint process for unsafe rentals. The idea was to make it easier for tenants to hold landlords accountable for substandard living conditions.

When the city receives a complaint from a renter, the building department inspects the property. If it violates municipal building regulations, and the landlord refuses to fix the problem, they could be subject to fines.

The ordinance is strict about who can submit complaints, and how, though.

That seems to be why there’s such a big discrepancy between the number of initial calls Casper receives about unsafe rentals, and the number of people who actually make reports, Elston said at the work session.

Of the nine initial complaints submitted to the city this year, only four ended up going though the ordinance’s formal complaint process.

Three of those cases were successfully resolved, Elston said — the landlords cooperated with the city to address the problems.

To date, no one has been issued a citation for violating the ordinance, City Manager Carter Napier said.

That could change soon, though. In one ongoing case where a rental was deemed unsafe, the landlord is currently out of the country, and isn’t responding to the city’s attempts at contact, Napier said.

While in many ways the ordinance seems to be working as intended, some council members questioned whether its limited scope was making it too difficult for the city to intervene.

Not that the law is strict for no reason. When city council was still working on the ordinance, members of the public voiced concerns it would give the city a free license to barge into rental properties without their permission. They were also worried about false reports.

To safeguard against that, the ordinance requires all complaints to come from current tenants.

Former tenants cannot submit complaints about rental properties they’ve already left, in other words.

No one can report a property on a tenant’s behalf, either. The city has previously received complaints about rental conditions from concerned social workers, for example, but was unable to act on those.

Under the ordinance, any tenant who wants to make a report must also submit a formal letter to the city. That means their names are attached to the complaint.

Some council members wondered whether the rule was making the complaint process more intimidating for tenants.

Amber Pollock, who represents Ward 1, questioned whether people were backing out of filing complaints out of fear of retaliation from their landlords.

“I can definitely see why a tenant might be worried about submitting an official letter in this type of case,” she said.

Before the ordinance, Casper tenants couldn’t do much about poor living conditions.

Historically, the city has only intervened when there’s an extreme threat to public safety. In 2009, for example, the city decided to shut down KC Apartments after an inspection uncovered multiple fire hazards in the complex.

State statute does set quality-of-life standards for rentals, to some extent. It requires all landlords to provide things like heating, plumbing and electricity, for instance.

But there’s no state agency tasked with enforcing those laws. So in most parts of Wyoming, if a tenant discovers their apartment isn’t meeting state livability standards, they can’t actually make the landlord fix it. That tenant just has legal recourse to get out of their lease.