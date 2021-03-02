Casper records second-coldest February ever

It felt like an especially frigid February in Casper. New data from the National Weather Service backs that up.

This February was the second-coldest on record, which dates to 1939 — a period of 82 years. The average February temperature this year was 16.9 degrees, which is nearly 10 degrees colder than normal.

The weather service data shows several Wyoming cities experienced unusually cold Februaries. The town of Buffalo, for example, had a average February temperature of 15.6 degrees — or 12.5 degrees colder than normal. Those frigid temperatures resulted in the second-coldest February on record for the Johnson County city.

The residents of Greybull shivered through the third-coldest February on record for their Bighorn Basin community, according to the weather service data. Worland's February was the sixth-coldest on record. The average temperature that month was a polar-like 13.7 degrees.

The cold snap also broke several records for daily temperatures.

For example, on Feb. 13 the thermometer plunged to minus 20 degrees in Buffalo — breaking the record set in 2007, according to the weather service. The same day, Casper's high was minus 4 degrees, breaking a mark set in 1949.

