Casper remembers Lt. Dan Dundas for compassion, helpfulness and community outreach

Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas will be remembered as a compassionate police officer who was dedicated to connecting with the community, friends and those who worked with him said.

When the department shared the news of Dundas’ passing on social media Monday night, hundreds of Casperites began expressing their prayers and condolences and sharing how the lieutenant had touched their lives. Some mentioned positive interactions they’d had with him on the job, while others spoke to how well-known he was in his native Casper.

Casper City Manager Carter Napier said he and Dundas worked closely for years, and the lieutenant was always looking for ways to help.

“He always had the goodwill of the citizens at the forefront of his mind,” Napier said. “He was just a standup guy. As a city and as a community, we’re going to miss him. The loss will be deeply felt.”

Dundas started at the department in 2008, after graduating from the University of Wyoming. The Natrona County High School alum became a sergeant and eventually a lieutenant during his time with the department, and became a recognizable face when he began appearing in videos and posts on the CPD’s social media.