Casper remembers Lt. Dan Dundas for compassion, helpfulness and community outreach

Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas will be remembered as a compassionate police officer who was dedicated to connecting with the community, friends and those who worked with him said.
When the department shared the news of Dundas’ passing on social media Monday night, hundreds of Casperites began expressing their prayers and condolences and sharing how the lieutenant had touched their lives. Some mentioned positive interactions they’d had with him on the job, while others spoke to how well-known he was in his native Casper.
Casper City Manager Carter Napier said he and Dundas worked closely for years, and the lieutenant was always looking for ways to help.
“He always had the goodwill of the citizens at the forefront of his mind,” Napier said. “He was just a standup guy. As a city and as a community, we’re going to miss him. The loss will be deeply felt.”
Dundas started at the department in 2008, after graduating from the University of Wyoming. The Natrona County High School alum became a sergeant and eventually a lieutenant during his time with the department, and became a recognizable face when he began appearing in videos and posts on the CPD’s social media.
Casper City Council member Amber Pollock said she worked with Dundas on behalf of Casper Pride, discussing ways to address substance abuse and mental health among Casper's LGBTQ population. Dundas, Pollock said, was already well-versed in the issues.
"It was just really nice to talk to him and feel like someone understood," Pollock said. "He was compassionate... it felt really good to know that there were people on the police force who were dedicated in that way. It's a real loss for a lot of folks."
Many people in Casper also knew him from other outreach efforts, including his participation in the National Night Out and hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” briefing for members of the public.
“Of all the police officers I know, I would say he was the biggest advocate for that push to make policing more community-oriented,” said council member Kyle Gamroth. “It’s a shame.”
Other local first-responders, law enforcement agencies and local businesses also took to social media to share their condolences. Posts from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Casper Chamber of Commerce, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming State Fraternal Order of Police all expressed the agencies' sadness at the news.
“Our community is truly a better place for the impact he had on us all!” said a post from the Casper Fire-EMS department.
During a livestreamed morning briefing on Tuesday, Fire-EMS Captain Pat McJunkin observed a moment of silence in Dundas’ honor.
The Casper Police Department shared that Dundas had died unexpectedly on Monday, but did not offer further information.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who were blessed to know him," a post from the department read Monday.
