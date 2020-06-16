Casper reopens recycling depots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper recycling depots reopened Monday after being closed for months in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Solid Waste Facility’s baler building also reopened.

The facilities were closed in mid-March. All solid waste services in Casper are now open to the public, according to a Tuesday announcement from the city's Solid Waste Division.

Last month, Casper residents voted on their preferred recycling program going forward and chose to continue the recycling depots and open an additional facility, called the materials recovery facility, to sort through recyclables and ensure none of them are contaminated.

The Solid Waste Division also said it is looking into expanding its recycling offerings to include materials such as paperboard, following public interest expressed in the survey.

The current bins can accept Nos. 1 and 2 plastics, white paper, newspaper and inserts, magazines and catalogs, aluminum cans, cardboard, and steel cans. However, glass is no longer accepted at the depots, according to the announcement.

Depots can be found at these locations:

Huber Park on Fifth Street;

Meals on Wheels on 12th Street;

Rocky Mountain Discount Sporting Goods on CY Avenue;

North Casper Ball Park Parking Lot on K Street;

Wyoming Blvd. by the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds;

Viking Court Cul-de-sac;

Paradise Valley Pool on Iris Street;

YMCA on 15th Street;

Balefill;

First Street Park in Mills.

