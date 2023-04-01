Frustrated with a lack of options for reliable cab services around Casper, a local engineer started his own.

Business Class Cabs is targeted toward busy professionals looking for comfortable, stress-free transportation, according to owner John Babin. But with rates competitive with taxis, rideshare apps and air travel, he says it's meant to be affordable, too.

Babin relocated to Casper about four years ago after his wife, a doctor, accepted a job at Wyoming Medical Center.

An international engineer by trade, Babin travels a lot for work. And he never got used to the more-than-10-mile journey from the city to the Casper-Natrona County International Airport west of town.

His wife's usually too busy to drop him off, and there aren't regular public transit services to the airport. Meanwhile, taxis don’t have a big presence in Casper, so availability and prices can be pretty unpredictable.

“Not knowing a lot of people from Casper, one time I just had to knock on a random neighbor’s door,” said Babin.

So he bought four cars and launched Business Class Cabs. In addition to filling a need in the market, Babin said he started the business so could retire from engineering and spend more time at home. He and his wife have a young daughter and are expecting a second child soon.

Here's how the service works:

Business Class Cabs will pick you up anywhere in Casper for $30, and take you to the airport for $60, Babin said.

The business currently has two trucks (Jeep Gladiator, Rocky Ridge Edition) and two vans (Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle.) They seat four and six passengers, respectively, not counting drivers, he said.

According to the business's Facebook Page, it also offers the following hourly rates:

truck service for $60 an hour around Casper, and for $78 an hour long-distance; and

van service for $70 an hour around Casper and $90 an hour long-distance.

“You know exactly what you’re spending,” Babin said.

Depending on what plane tickets are going for that day — and how many people you’re traveling with — those long-distance prices can easily compete with air travel, he added.

Business Class Cabs currently has one full-time and five part-time drivers. They’re a group of retired gearheads who already have experience transporting cars for dealerships, Babin said.

“They love driving nice cars for fun,” he said.

The business will schedule rides for any time of day or night, Babin said, but they only answer phones 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit businessclasscabs.com.