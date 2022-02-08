Casper resident leading charge on new indoor skate park and community center

Ramps, bowls and rails. Summer camps. A food pantry. A graffiti wall.

Copper Mack dreams of creating an indoor skate park and community center in Casper, and she has no shortage of ideas. Mack wants it to be a safe place where kids can hang out, pick up new skills and connect with resources and services.

A meeting gauging public interest at the Natrona County Library on Sunday drew about 40 people — more than a few of them in beanies, hoodies and thick-soled skate shoes.

The park would accommodate pretty much any wheeled sport that doesn't use a motor: skateboards, bikes, scooters, inline skates.

It’s too early to say what it would cost, or where it’ll be built, Mack said. But she’s not seeking city funding. The plan is to pay for the park with fundraising and grants.

She’s teamed up with Casper resident Deirdre Stolze Graves to get the ball rolling. Mack is also forming committees to help guide the project through its fledgling years.

Mack’s a mother of four and longtime friend to the local skating community. For skaters and young people — two demographics that often overlap — Casper doesn’t have a ton to offer, she said.

At the meeting Sunday, it was clear Casper’s current skate park, located on K Street, isn’t cutting it. It’s in rough shape, skaters said, the layout is awkward and it’s unusable when there’s snow or ice.

Parents looking for a place for their kids to kill time are short on options, too, Mack said. There can be long waitlists for a lot of the good summer programs in town, she said, and for many families those programs are financially out of reach.

Mack wants the 307 Skate Park to step in where Casper has fallen short. When done right, skate parks can be a positive outlet for kids, she said — even those without wheels.

She pointed to The Bay, a nonprofit skate park and youth center in Lincoln, Nebraska, as a potential blueprint. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a stomping ground for hundreds of kids every weekend, according to news outlet 1011 Now.

At 307 Skate Park, kids would have access to a free food pantry, showers and a place to do laundry.

The center would also offer job training, clubs, camps and educational programs — including a skate school, of course. Staff would be trained for crisis services.

And there’d be opportunities for creative expression. A public graffiti wall is a must have, she said at the meeting. She’s also toying with the idea of having an art closet, a place where kids can come in and get free art supplies.

The whole facility would be designed to accommodate people with disabilities, too.

One of Mack’s kids has a disability. Her family doesn’t go out very much, she said, because it’s so hard to find disability friendly places in Casper.

Mack imagines the center having special hours for those with sensory needs, as well as permanent low-sensory areas.

“And our restrooms and showers will be equipped with adaptive equipment so that no one who has needs will ever have to come out and ask for it,” she said. “Because dignity is just non-negotiable.”

More than anything, Mack wants to hear from skaters on what they want the park to look like.

There’s a bigger skate scene in Casper than people think, meeting attendees said. It’s just hard to tell these days.

David Scholtz, 29, was a regular at the Casper College park before it was shut down years ago.

“I remember building the ramps up there,” he said.

Now, Scholtz said a lot of skaters take to the streets to practice.

Casperites have been pushing for a new skate park for years. The Youth Empowerment Council expressed interest in building an indoor venue in 2019, but those plans fizzled out during the pandemic.

Skate culture has a reputation for welcoming all walks of life, said 24-year-old James Renville. He thinks the park will be a chance to bring more diversity to Casper.

"Casper needs this," he said.

It’ll take a lot of public momentum, and time, to make it a reality. The rest of this year will be dedicated to raising money. Mack hopes the group will be ready to start applying for grants by the end of 2022.

To get started, Mack is looking for people to sit on the 307 Skate Park’s committees. There’ll be teams heading up the park’s building and design, fundraising, ability inclusion and community relations, among others.

Anyone who's interested in being a part of the 307 Skate Park can join the project's Facebook page. There are also surveys available for people to share their ideas, Mack said.

