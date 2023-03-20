Approximately 11,851 Rocky Mountain Power customers in southwest Casper temporarily lost power Monday morning after a raccoon tripped a substation near the Casper Municipal Golf Course.

The outage, which started at about 12:50 a.m., primarily affected customers along Bonnie Brae Street and Casper Mountain Road, according to Jona Whitesides, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power.

When substations are repeatedly tripped by foreign objects — the raccoon, in this case — they automatically shut off for safety reasons, he said.

According to Whitesides, Rocky Mountain Power restored power for roughly 9,500 customers about two hours later by remotely switching them to another power circuit. Another 1,537 had their power restored a little before 4 a.m.

In all, Rocky Mountain Power received 1,409 reports from customers about the outages through phone calls, texts or via Rocky Mountain Power's app.