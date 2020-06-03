Casper residents with guns patrol downtown after day of protests

Although there were several groups of armed residents, they said they were entirely unrelated from one another.

John Creamer, armed with a small handgun in a holster at his side, patrolled Second Street downtown Wednesday dressed in a cutoff T-shirt with “Freedom Chasers” printed across the front. He was accompanied by a young man who was also armed with a larger firearm slung across his chest.

“People were making comments that after dark these businesses weren’t safe,” Creamer said.

A family in a white SUV pulled into a parking spot behind them, and a man and his daughter got out to thank the men for what they were doing, and to take a photo. A handful of others honked or yelled encouragement to the men as they passed from vehicles.

He said the businesses downtown have already struggled for three months, and property damage could ruin them.

“There were a lot of us who heard rumors things would be violent,” Creamer said, adding that he’d had a brush with one hostile person earlier in the night.

Wednesday's protests attracted hundreds of people to downtown Casper. There were no reports of arrests and one report of property damage involving a protester punching the mirror of a truck.