Casper restaurant adapts to offer curbside, delivery

Tell us about the produce bundle. It's $25 and it comes straight from our fresh produce supplier. It may change slightly each day, but for example, one bundle might be three oranges, three apples, four bananas, six potatoes, two onions, one whole celery stalk, four huge carrots, four slicing tomatoes, a bunch of asparagus and a half-pound of snap peas. That one we're not making money on but we're doing that because our guests really needed some healthy foods in their bodies.

Remind us again what's in the power bowls. Chicken, quinoa, pecans, apples, egg, beets, tomatoes, lettuce, normally avocados but right now I can't get them so they are $1 off currently without avocado. It's a lettuce base with everything piled on top and you get your choice of one of our homemade dressings.

How was your first day? It was a learning process to figure out how not to fill our grab and go cooler. It's a totally different program now. We only make to order and then put it in the cooler if it's waiting for curbside pickup. I was able to hire my dishwasher back as the delivery driver.

Tell us your hours and how to order. We're open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's made to order. Call 337-1302.

What's the future look like? One thing that's different is I now have investors. Right now they are going on my wants, and I want to stay open. We will reconvene and talk again, but basically at some point the investors will become majority owners and I will retain 25 percent. I am not at liberty to say who they are, but everyone will know when the time is right.

