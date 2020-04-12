Casper restaurant adapts to offer curbside, delivery

Maggie King is one of many very small restaurant owners in Casper. In late March, she changed her Grab and Go menu to reflect meal bundles. When the COVID-19 pandemic cases began to rise, she made the decision to close and quarantine herself and her staff for a full 14 days. The restaurant is now back in full swing, serving favorites like power bowl salads and other fresh offerings, along with meal deals and family meals, for curbside pickup and delivery.
We chatted with her about her sudden change in direction, coming back and what the future holds.
Your meal bundles were very popular and then you closed. What led to that decision? My staff and I were talking and following the news and feeling fairly nervous. We all came up with the idea to shelter in place for 14 days. Then at least we knew none of us will pass anything to the customer. We were very careful and everyone is healthy. We came back on day 14 and started prepping and opened on Monday. We know we're safe, the kitchen has been deep cleaned and sanitized. Now that we're back, we are using gloves and masks, have much more stringent cleaning and disinfecting in place, and feel more comfortable.
You're doing your menu instead of meal bundles now? We have an emphasis on healthy fresh foods because so many people asked us. People are still working and are used to getting our falafel or power bowls for lunch. We are still doing a bundle of fresh produce because that seems to be what our guests are finding it hard to find.
Tell us about the produce bundle. It's $25 and it comes straight from our fresh produce supplier. It may change slightly each day, but for example, one bundle might be three oranges, three apples, four bananas, six potatoes, two onions, one whole celery stalk, four huge carrots, four slicing tomatoes, a bunch of asparagus and a half-pound of snap peas. That one we're not making money on but we're doing that because our guests really needed some healthy foods in their bodies.
Remind us again what's in the power bowls. Chicken, quinoa, pecans, apples, egg, beets, tomatoes, lettuce, normally avocados but right now I can't get them so they are $1 off currently without avocado. It's a lettuce base with everything piled on top and you get your choice of one of our homemade dressings.
How was your first day? It was a learning process to figure out how not to fill our grab and go cooler. It's a totally different program now. We only make to order and then put it in the cooler if it's waiting for curbside pickup. I was able to hire my dishwasher back as the delivery driver.
Tell us your hours and how to order. We're open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's made to order. Call 337-1302.
What's the future look like? One thing that's different is I now have investors. Right now they are going on my wants, and I want to stay open. We will reconvene and talk again, but basically at some point the investors will become majority owners and I will retain 25 percent. I am not at liberty to say who they are, but everyone will know when the time is right.
