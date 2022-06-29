Casper Rotary Club hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bouldering park

The Casper chapter of Rotary International held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new bouldering park Wednesday afternoon at the Crossroads Adventure Park.

The new rock climbing equipment features three boulders sprinkled with climbing holds. They’re roughly 10 feet tall each.

It took about three years of planning and fundraising to bring the project to fruition. The club got to work installing the equipment last summer and opened it in August.

Rotary wanted to give Casper something unique that kids and adults could enjoy, Mike Howe, the chapter’s president, said.

The boulders are also a welcome addition for Casper climbers — they're the only rock climbing walls in town. 5150’ Rock Gym, the city's former indoor climbing venue, shuttered in May 2021.

It's located off of N. Poplar Street, right next to Mike Lansing Field.

“You can climb on the top and watch the Horseheads Play Baseball,” Howe said.

The cost of the project was “in the ballpark of about $150,000,” John Griffith, the Rotary member and former branch president who organized the project.

The Rotary Club raised the money through its annual Duck Derby fundraiser, a rubber duck race held at Crossroads Adventure Park every year.

Since its debut last August, the club’s added sidewalks to make the park more accessible. It also switched out padding underneath the boulders. Initially, the club had covered the ground with wood chips — but those kept getting swept up in the wind. Rotary decided to replace it with a “rubber fill” that doesn’t blow around, Griffith said.

Though the park officially belongs to the city, Rotary will oversee its maintenance. The club is also having USA Climbing-certified climbers set the bouldering routes.

Casper resident Kate Magee has been rock climbing since 2016. It can be tremendously challenging, she said, but the satisfaction she gets from finishing a climb makes it all worth it.

"It’s so empowering, saying that you just worked with that rock to get yourself up that mountain face," she said.

There's a dedicated climbing community in Casper, Magee said, though it's become more scattered since 5150' Rock Gym closed.

There are plenty of places to climb in central Wyoming, she said. If you're willing to take a day trip, Fremont Canyon and Alcova Reservoir are both "wonderful" climbing destinations, she said.

That's not always an option, though — especially in the colder months. That's why it's nice to have the new bouldering park, she said.

“We had a ton of use this past winter,” said Griffith.

It appears to be getting good use this summer, too. Wednesday afternoon, there were about a dozen children scurrying up and down the rocks.

That's another plus, Magee said: the walls provide a good for venue for kids and climbing novices.

Going from clambering up rock-climbing walls to scaling mountains is a huge adjustment, she said. Maybe the park will draw more people into the sport. She's still holding out hope Casper will get another indoor gym one day.

