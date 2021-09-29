Casper senior boardinghouse to close; residents must find new homes

Several residents are transferring to Edgewood Park Place, an assisted living facility near Highland Park. Edgewood Park Place has offered them reduced rent, said Brittany Levitt, administrative marketing assistant at the facility.

The shifting sands of long-term care

Boardinghouses represent only a small slice of senior care. There isn’t reliable data on how many Americans live in one, or how national occupancy rates or average prices have changed over time.

In Wyoming, they don’t appear to be a particularly popular option. Even before the pandemic, six of the state’s then-eight boardinghouses were at less than 70% capacity, according to data maintained by the Wyoming Department of Health.

Occupancy rates haven’t changed drastically since then, but there are now two fewer boardinghouses in the state. When Maurice Griffith Manor closes, that number will drop to five.

Nationally, home health care is booming, which could be part of the reason demand for boardinghouses is so wanting. Industry jobs are expected to grow by 33% percent by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.