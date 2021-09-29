Casper senior boardinghouse to close; residents must find new homes

Maurice Griffith Manor, a Casper boardinghouse for seniors, will permanently close Thursday, forcing its half-dozen residents to find new housing.
The closure was brought on by financial troubles, said Kari Till, who works for the Wyoming Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. Till spoke with Maurice Griffith Manor earlier this month.
In the dizzyingly diverse world of senior care, boardinghouses serve a somewhat niche demographic. They’re intended for seniors who are still relatively independent, unlike assisted living facilities or nursing homes.
Residents usually receive three meals a day along with housekeeping services. Caregivers might help them with day-to-day tasks and basic health monitoring, though nothing that requires skilled nursing.
The root of Maurice Griffith Manor’s financial troubles is unclear.
Residents were notified of the boardinghouse’s closure in late August. The past month has been a scramble to find housing, they told the Star-Tribune.
Staff members, meanwhile, are stretched thin. The facility has endured the departure of two directors since the start of the summer, residents told the Star-Tribune.
For now, Maurice Griffith Manor is run by Shepherd of the Valley, a rehabilitation center and nursing home next door. Both facilities are owned by EmpRes Healthcare Management, a healthcare company based in Vancouver, Washington.
The person most recently in charge of Maurice Griffith Manor abruptly left a few weeks ago, residents said. They weren’t sure why.
Attempts to reach that director were unsuccessful, and the state of his employment could not be confirmed with Shepherd of the Valley or EmpRes Healthcare.
Jessica Miller, an administrator at Shepherd of the Valley, declined to speak to the Star-Tribune and directed all inquiries to EmpPres Healthcare. Multiple calls to the company’s headquarters were not returned.
Moving out
Tucked away in the center of sprawling Paradise Valley, Maurice Griffith Manor is a modest, brown-brick building with plenty of windows. There’s a porch with green space out back, and a country club and park within walking distance.
Underneath the main level of the building is a small group of apartments. Those aren’t part of the boardinghouse, and will remain open after the facility closes, residents and staff told the Star-Tribune.
By law, boardinghouses are only required to give residents 14 days’ notice before closing, though they must ensure everyone is discharged safely.
A representative at Shepherd of the Valley told the ombudsman program if any residents didn’t have a place to go at the end of the month, Maurice Griffith Manor would remain open until they did, Till said.
Several residents are transferring to Edgewood Park Place, an assisted living facility near Highland Park. Edgewood Park Place has offered them reduced rent, said Brittany Levitt, administrative marketing assistant at the facility.
The shifting sands of long-term care
Boardinghouses represent only a small slice of senior care. There isn’t reliable data on how many Americans live in one, or how national occupancy rates or average prices have changed over time.
In Wyoming, they don’t appear to be a particularly popular option. Even before the pandemic, six of the state’s then-eight boardinghouses were at less than 70% capacity, according to data maintained by the Wyoming Department of Health.
Occupancy rates haven’t changed drastically since then, but there are now two fewer boardinghouses in the state. When Maurice Griffith Manor closes, that number will drop to five.
Nationally, home health care is booming, which could be part of the reason demand for boardinghouses is so wanting. Industry jobs are expected to grow by 33% percent by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Velvet Brown, former executive director of Maurice Griffith Manor, said she’s witnessed this trend firsthand. The facility’s occupancy rate has been on the decline for years, she said, which she attributes to more people opting for their loved ones to age in place.
“I believe families are stepping in more,” she said.
For Brown, Maurice Griffith Manor closing is like the “end of an era”. She worked there on and off for about a decade, and she loved her job.
“It’s just always been a wonderful, unique place,” said Brown, who left the boardinghouse earlier this year.
The coronavirus pandemic was particularly punishing to long-term care. Nationally, more than 186,000 residents and staff members have died from the virus, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Wyoming was no exception — COVID-19 plagued care facilities for several months last winter and fall. In December, nursing homes in the state ranked third in the country for COVID-related deaths.
In this area, Maurice Griffith Manor was an outlier, Brown said. There weren’t any infections during the statewide spike last year.
But just like the rest of the health care industry, they’ve been struggling to retain workers.
Jeremy Norcross, a caregiver at Maurice Griffith Manor, started working at the facility nine years ago. At the time, there were about eight people on staff, he said.
By the time this September rolled around, there were just three.
Norcross is the only caretaker who’s been at Maurice Griffith Manor more than a couple months, he said. With such a small staff, there’s usually just one person on duty at a time.
“I’ve had to pull a couple 24-hour shifts,” he said.
Here, Maurice Griffith Manor is in good company: Around 80% of long-term care providers were experiencing staff shortages, according to a June survey by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
An aging state
Three seniors lounged out on Maurice Griffith Manor’s back patio, side-by-side in the sun. It was Sept. 19, a Sunday — one of the last they would share together.
A man emerged from the back door with a dolly stacked with boxes. He stopped to talk to one of them, a woman who lived in an apartment on the lower level.
He was there to help his dad move out, he explained.
The woman feigned offense.
“My buddies that I always talk to are all gone!” she said.
Regardless of current trends, Wyoming’s population is only getting older, and the need for communities like Maurice Griffith Manor isn’t going away anytime soon.
When it comes to overall options, Wyoming lags behind other states. In its 2020 scoreboard, AARP ranked the Cowboy State 41st in the nation for choice of setting and provider.
State long-term care ombudsman Patty Hall urged anyone with questions, comments, concerns about senior care to reach out to the ombudsman program for assistance. It’s there to be a listening ear and an advocate, and to help connect Wyomingites with the resources they need, she said.
While senior care is far from perfect, things are certainly changing for the better, said Hall, who worked in nursing homes in the ‘80s.
“I’ve seen a huge difference,” she said. “They’re less institutionalized.”
The days of communal bathrooms, bed times and hospital gowns may be gone. But if Maurice Griffith Manor is any indication, what’s next for the industry remains a question mark.