A Casper man died in a snowmobile accident over the weekend, the Teton County Search and Rescue announced.
He was riding with a partner on Sunday afternoon when they lost sight of each other on Togwotee Pass in Teton County, the statement said. The partner eventually found the man pinned under his snowmobile in the snow.
The Jackson Hole News&Guide identified him as 42-year-old Joshua Holder.
Holder and his snowmobiling partner were riding near the X Trail, which is a spur of the larger CD trail at the top of the pass, the statement said.
Teton County Search and Rescue received a report of a snowmobiler who had become trapped under his machine in deep snow at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
The partner sent out an SOS alert on a satellite device, which alerted first responders, the statement said.
Officials from the Teton County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Hole Fire and EMS responded along with Teton County Search and Rescue, who arrived on snowmobiles and in a helicopter.
Holder was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was determined that the cause of the accident was not avalanche-related.
