Casper Solid Waste Facility to reduce hours amid city budget cuts
Casper Solid Waste Facility to reduce hours amid city budget cuts

Landfill

A collection of No. 1 plastic bottles are gathered in a bale at the Solid Waste Facility transfer station last month in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper's Solid Waste Facility will limit hours Tuesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of 2020.

Beginning Aug. 11, the facility will close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, a measure meant to reduce staff hours and overtime during the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Facing severe sales tax declines and a nearly $3 million deficit going into the 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1, the city of Casper in May instituted a staff furlough program to save money. 

As part of that program, each city staff member will need to take unpaid time off, which will add up fast, according to the facility's manager Cynthia Langston.

“The Solid Waste Facility will lose approximately 24 hours of employee labor per week,” she said in a release issued Tuesday by the city. 

The reduced labor would make it difficult for the facility to meet landfill permit requirements set by the state's Department of Environmental Quality. 

According to the release, closing early twice a week will allow the facility to meet those requirements without using overtime, which has also been limited in the city's new budget. 

All other operating hours at the solid waste facility remain the same. 

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

