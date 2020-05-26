You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Casper staff wage freezes to begin Monday -- one month early
View Comments
top story

Casper staff wage freezes to begin Monday -- one month early

City Council

Councilman Steve Freel, now the mayor of Casper, is seen at a Casper City Council meeting in February 2019.

 File, Star-Tribune

Facing a nearly $3 million deficit for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, the Casper City Council has had to approve a number of aggressive cost-saving measures including wage freezes and furloughs for employees.

Those two measures alone would save the city more than $1 million, cutting the impending budget shortfall by a third.

The wage freezes were planned to begin July 1, with the new fiscal year. They will now begin one month sooner, on Monday, after City Manager Carter Napier informed council that starting the freezes a month earlier would save the city an additional $120,000 over the next year.

The city council discussed postponing approving that measure until next week’s meeting, but that suggestion died in a 5-4 vote, with five council members voting to move ahead with starting wage freezes for city employees June 1.

Facing nearly $3M shortfall in 2021, city of Casper proposes staff furloughs

The proposed furlough program was also briefly discussed. Mayor Steve Freel said staff had asked him if those furlough days being imposed would be flexible. Napier said the days would be assigned. 

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News