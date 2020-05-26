Casper staff wage freezes to begin Monday -- one month early

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Facing a nearly $3 million deficit for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, the Casper City Council has had to approve a number of aggressive cost-saving measures including wage freezes and furloughs for employees.

Those two measures alone would save the city more than $1 million, cutting the impending budget shortfall by a third.

The wage freezes were planned to begin July 1, with the new fiscal year. They will now begin one month sooner, on Monday, after City Manager Carter Napier informed council that starting the freezes a month earlier would save the city an additional $120,000 over the next year.

The city council discussed postponing approving that measure until next week’s meeting, but that suggestion died in a 5-4 vote, with five council members voting to move ahead with starting wage freezes for city employees June 1.

The proposed furlough program was also briefly discussed. Mayor Steve Freel said staff had asked him if those furlough days being imposed would be flexible. Napier said the days would be assigned.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.