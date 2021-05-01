Casper Star-Tribune earns honors in Top of the Rockies, President's Awards competitions

Former energy and natural resources reporter Camille Erickson received a second-place award in the extended coverage category for her special section exploring young Wyomingites' thoughts about the state's future.

The Star-Tribune competed in the "Large newsrooms" division of the Top of the Rockies contest, which includes staffs of nine to 15 members.

The newspaper was also recognized in Lee Enterprises' 2020 President's Awards contest, receiving an honorable mention for its coverage of Nichols' departure. Klamann, Reynolds and the Star-Tribune editorial board were honored.

It is the second straight year the Star-Tribune has been honored in the company-wide President's Awards. In the previous contest, the newspaper took home first place for its special sections covering the 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's murder, the 50th anniversary of the Black 14 and the 150th anniversary of women's suffrage in Wyoming.

In January, the Star-Tribune was named the best daily newspaper in Wyoming for the fourth consecutive year — and the sixth time in the past seven years — by the Wyoming Press Association. The newsroom earned more than two dozen individual awards in the competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0