Casper Star-Tribune earns honors in Top of the Rockies, President's Awards competitions

The Casper Star-Tribune newsroom earned awards in multiple contests this past week, receiving honors both from the Society of Professional Journalists' Colorado Pro Chapter and from Lee Enterprises.
The Star-Tribune took home six honors from SPJ Colorado's Top of the Rockies regional contest, which includes participating outlets from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
University of Wyoming athletics beat writer Davis Potter received a first-place honor in the sports feature category for his behind-the-scenes look at UW linebacker Logan Wilson being drafted into the NFL.
Photographer Cayla Nimmo's coverage of last summer's protests in Casper against police brutality earned a second-place award in the spot news photography/videography category.
Former health and education reporter Seth Klamann earned first-place awards in the general reporting package category for his coverage of the sex abuse investigation into former Bishop Joseph Hart and in the legal feature category for his coverage of former UW President Laurie Nichols' departure. Klamann collaborated with then-WyoFile reporter Andrew Graham on the Nichols story.
Former Star-Tribune state government reporter Nick Reynolds earned a second-place award in the general reporting package category for his coverage of intraparty conflicts in the Wyoming GOP.
Former energy and natural resources reporter Camille Erickson received a second-place award in the extended coverage category for her special section exploring young Wyomingites' thoughts about the state's future.
The Star-Tribune competed in the "Large newsrooms" division of the Top of the Rockies contest, which includes staffs of nine to 15 members.
The newspaper was also recognized in Lee Enterprises' 2020 President's Awards contest, receiving an honorable mention for its coverage of Nichols' departure. Klamann, Reynolds and the Star-Tribune editorial board were honored.
It is the second straight year the Star-Tribune has been honored in the company-wide President's Awards. In the previous contest, the newspaper took home first place for its special sections covering the 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's murder, the 50th anniversary of the Black 14 and the 150th anniversary of women's suffrage in Wyoming.
In January, the Star-Tribune was named the best daily newspaper in Wyoming for the fourth consecutive year — and the sixth time in the past seven years — by the Wyoming Press Association. The newsroom earned more than two dozen individual awards in the competition.