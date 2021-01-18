Casper Star-Tribune named Wyoming's best daily newspaper for fourth consecutive year

The Casper Star-Tribune has been named Wyoming’s best daily newspaper for the fourth consecutive year.

The newspaper received top honors on Saturday night in the Wyoming Press Association’s annual awards ceremony, collecting the Deming Cup for the sixth time in seven years. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle won second place.

The Powell Tribune earned the designation of the state’s best large weekly, finishing ahead of the Jackson Hole News&Guide. The Platte County Record-Times won top honors as the best small weekly, with the Greybull Standard coming in second.

The Star-Tribune earned first place in several major categories including editorial leadership, typographical excellence and advertising excellence. It also won the foundation sweepstakes awards, which goes to the newspaper that wins the most individual awards. The Gillette News Record won first place for photographic excellence among dailies.

Casper’s energy and natural resources reporter, Camille Erickson, won the association’s Young Journalist of the Year awards. She joins past Star-Tribune winners Seth Klamann and Elise Schmelzer.