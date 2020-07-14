Casper Star-Tribune to print five days a week starting next month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Casper Star-Tribune will begin publishing in print five days a week starting in August, the newspaper’s president announced Tuesday. The newspaper will no longer print on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Star-Tribune will continue publishing online news while offering electronic editions of its print newspaper — the e-edition — seven days a week, said President Michelle Robinson. Print editions will be published Wednesdays through Sundays, with plans for an enhanced Sunday newspaper.

The change is a reflection of reader demand, Robinson said, with an increasing percentage of readers, in Wyoming and elsewhere, choosing to consume their news digitally.

“This is a shift many news organizations are making as more and more readers already consume their news online,” she said in a statement, noting that the Star-Tribune’s website averages nearly 5 million monthly page views. “With these changes we are going to where our customers are.”

The change is set to begin the week of Aug. 24.