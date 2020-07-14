Casper Star-Tribune to print five days a week starting next month

The Casper Star-Tribune will begin publishing in print five days a week starting in August, the newspaper’s president announced Tuesday. The newspaper will no longer print on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The Star-Tribune will continue publishing online news while offering electronic editions of its print newspaper — the e-edition — seven days a week, said President Michelle Robinson. Print editions will be published Wednesdays through Sundays, with plans for an enhanced Sunday newspaper.
The change is a reflection of reader demand, Robinson said, with an increasing percentage of readers, in Wyoming and elsewhere, choosing to consume their news digitally.
“This is a shift many news organizations are making as more and more readers already consume their news online,” she said in a statement, noting that the Star-Tribune’s website averages nearly 5 million monthly page views. “With these changes we are going to where our customers are.”
The change is set to begin the week of Aug. 24.
As reader habits change, newspapers have increasingly opted to reduce the number of days they print. That trend has appeared to increase amid the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Wyoming newspapers have already dropped certain days of the week as they focus more efforts on digital readership.
“The Star-Tribune has had to take a hard look at its operation and consider how to best continue delivering news to its customers,” Robinson said. “In reality those discussions have been going on for years following the disruption of the internet and the ubiquitous adoption of smartphones where music, entertainment and news are at your fingertips.”
The Star-Tribune is Wyoming’s statewide newspaper. In January, the Wyoming Press Association named it the state’s top daily for the third consecutive year.
