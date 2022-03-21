Casper start-up finalists announced

The finalists for the University of Wyoming’s Casper Start-Up Challenge have been revealed.

The six finalists, which range from a juice business to a firearms accessory company, are competing for entrepreneurial seed money, according to an announcement from the university.

This year’s finalists are:

ACS Juices — Anna Studer;

Deer Creek Arms — Jadon Williams;

Guardian Warrior Solutions, LLC — Preston Atwood;

Infinite Outdoors, LLC — Sam Seeton;

Intuitive Surgical Design — Tim Ficken;

Picture My Story — Audrey Jeans.

The competition, which is in its sixth year, is organized by the University of Wyoming’s business development program, which has incubators in Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne and Sheridan.

“We are excited about the quality of all of the applicants,” said Eric Schlidt, director of IMPACT Casper. “We received over 40 applications, and narrowing them down to six finalists with our judges was no easy task. This year, the judges decided upon six finalists instead of the typical five because competition was so stiff.”

Over the next two months, the finalists are scheduled to work with IMPACT 307 staff members to develop their businesses. A final pitch day is set for April 19, when a panel of judges will select three winners. Those winners will receive $5,000 and be eligible to apply for a $50,000 seed fund.

“The continued positive momentum of IMPACT Casper has really assisted in growing the entrepreneurial spirit and ecosystem in Casper,” said Justin Farley, CEO of Advance Casper, who is serving as one of the judges. “I am always amazed at the wide variety of ideas that come from the challenge.”

The pitch day is open to the public. The location is pending.

