Casper street maintenance requires more funding, new report finds

What all of this means, ultimately, is if the city wants to maintain its roadways in the most cost-effective way, it may need to shell out more money in the short term.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper spends roughly $3.7 million a year on pavement preservation and rehabilitation, according to the report. At this spending rate, the city’s backlog, or streets considered poor or very poor, will increase to 25 percent in five years, while the average road quality will go down from scoring 59 on the index to 54.

Just to keep the pavement condition index at its current 59, the city would need to budget nearly twice the current allocation, increasing from $3.7 million a year to $6.6 million. To keep the backlog at the recommended level, the city would need to spend $7.5 million, Tourek said.

The report also notes that many of the city’s streets are “approaching the end of their lifespan,” which could indicate costly street projects on the horizon.

But it’s not all bad news. City Manager Carter Napier said this is the first assessment of this scale done on the city’s largest asset, creating a library of data previously unavailable to the city.