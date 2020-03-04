Casper street maintenance requires more funding, new report finds

A new report commissioned by the city of Casper does not grade highly the condition of city streets.
The report, conducted by Infrastructure Management Services, shows only 4 percent of Casper’s streets are in “excellent” condition, much lower than the company’s recommended 15 percent.
On average, Casper’s streets scored lower than the rest of the country, with a 59 out of 100 on the pavement condition index, a nationally recognized standard for grading roadways. The national average is between 60 and 65.
Most of Casper’s streets fall into the “fair” range, scoring between 40 and 60 on the index.
The city’s “backlog,” or roads considered poor and very poor (with a rating of 40 or below), is above the national average. Thirteen-and-a-half percent of Casper’s streets fall into the poor or very poor category, while the national average is 12 percent.
Jim Tourek, a client services manager for Infrastructure Management Services, ran through the results with City Council last week during a work session.
Tourek called the streets the “single largest city asset,” with an investment value of $555.1 million across the city’s 285 miles of roadway.
He explained how Infrastructure Management Services uses laser technology to gauge the condition of the streets. Essentially they drive the street network in a vehicle equipped with the laser technology, and that’s how they can be certain of the quality of the data.
What all of this means, ultimately, is if the city wants to maintain its roadways in the most cost-effective way, it may need to shell out more money in the short term.
Casper spends roughly $3.7 million a year on pavement preservation and rehabilitation, according to the report. At this spending rate, the city’s backlog, or streets considered poor or very poor, will increase to 25 percent in five years, while the average road quality will go down from scoring 59 on the index to 54.
Just to keep the pavement condition index at its current 59, the city would need to budget nearly twice the current allocation, increasing from $3.7 million a year to $6.6 million. To keep the backlog at the recommended level, the city would need to spend $7.5 million, Tourek said.
The report also notes that many of the city’s streets are “approaching the end of their lifespan,” which could indicate costly street projects on the horizon.
But it’s not all bad news. City Manager Carter Napier said this is the first assessment of this scale done on the city’s largest asset, creating a library of data previously unavailable to the city.
He said this information will inform decision-making in the future and will help the city prioritize certain street projects over others, putting tax dollars to their most efficient use.
In that way, the report gives the city a road map to not exacerbate the trend.
Napier said streets have historically been underfunded, so this new data may be useful when prioritizing potential 1-cent projects, if another 1-cent cycle were approved by voters.
Outside of 1-cent money, however, Napier said the data can also help prioritize which streets should be repaired first. This doesn’t necessarily mean the streets in the worst condition will see repairs first.
In fact Tourek suggested repairing streets while they’re still in good condition because it will ultimately cost less over time, with smaller repairs costing less than complete reconstruction. This also extends the roadway’s life, he said, saving the city money.
“The lesson there is to do frequent treatments early and often,” Tourek said.
As far as action the city plans to take on the report, Napier said they’re still analyzing the data and aren’t planning any immediate street repairs in response to the new data.
