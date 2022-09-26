Casper teacher and his son die in weekend car crash

A Casper teacher and his son died in a weekend car crash.

Mauro Diaz taught science at Natrona County High School. His son, Mateo, was a student in Casper.

"Our deepest sympathies, prayers, and condolences are with the family, friends, school communities, and our community," Natrona County School District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said in a statement. " As we grieve and process this tragedy and tremendous loss there are additional counseling services available to students and staff, as needed. Again, our sincere condolences and prayers are with the family."

Details about the crash were unavailable Monday morning. A Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman said he could not release information on the wreck yet, but added that the agency planned to do so when it could.

A prayer vigil for the Diaz family is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at St. Patrick's Chuch, according a post on the Casper Oilers Hockey Facebook page. The family was involved in the local hockey community.

"Our teammate, Mateo, made quite the impression on everyone he came in contact with," the post added. "Many of us knew him from the time he was born and enjoyed watching him grow up and follow in the hockey footsteps of his brothers. As a tribute to Mateo, we would ask the hockey community to all join this week in leaving sticks out for Mateo to honor the terrific young man that he was.

Kelly Walsh High School issued a statement on its Facebook page Monday indicating that it would be curtailing events in response to the tragedy.

"We are postponing the traditional parade of champions as well as all game day posts until Friday," the statement reads. "We are filled with the deepest sadness and our hearts are with our colleagues, friends and family at Natrona County High School, Park Elementary and all over Casper during this difficult time."

Mauro Diaz was a native of Juarez, Mexico, whose family relocated to the United States in the 1970s. He became a U.S. citizen around age 22 and looked for a way to give back to his adopted country, he told the Star-Tribune in an interview in 2014. He decided teaching was the answer.

"I feel a sense that I need to give back," Diaz said.

He formerly taught science at Dean Morgan Junior High and was a teaching ambassador for the U.S. Department of Education in 2014. Colleagues said he provided a rural voice in a discussion often dominated by urban schools.

Learn more about his life and teaching career here.