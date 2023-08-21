Helen Wolff was eight when she started showing lambs in 4-H programs.

Now, she is 86. While she doesn’t show lambs anymore, her 35 years spent as a teacher could be akin to shepherding youth by teaching home economics.

It’s those students who inspired her to commission Casper artist Chris Navarro to make a sculpture representative of her, 4-H programs and the animals of Wyoming. It is in honor of her students, Wolff, who does not have any children of her own, said.

And after teaching in Dubois, Jackson, Jeffrey City and Casper, Wolff said that she sees students everywhere. When her garbage can “took (her) out” six years ago, the doctor at the hospital recognized her as his former teacher. She laughed while telling the story.

“What happened to you, Mrs. Wolff?” he said.

“And I said, ‘Well, my garbage can took me out.’ And he said, ‘I didn’t think anything could take you out.’”

Like she was, many of her students were involved in 4-H programs, too. She helped a bit with that, but mostly taught things in her home economics classes that run parallel to many of the concepts advanced through 4-H: landscaping, interior design, food and nutrition.

Wolff told the Star-Tribune that Navarro “seems to think” the sculpture will be unveiled on Sept. 9 at the fairgrounds in Casper.

A born and bred Wyomingite, Wolff said that her parents – not originally from the state, though they made their home in Lander – instilled in her values of kindness, generosity and appreciation for the Equality State’s vast, accessible natural beauty.

“I grew up on a ranch. My mom and dad are very wonderful people. … And I grew up helping other people,” she said. “It’s a giving thing, not a taking.”

They lived six miles south of Lander, a location that breathed life into the idea of a sculpture.

“And I had some money,” Wolff recalled, “and I thought, well, maybe we can do … something called ‘Six Miles South.’”

The work is life-sized and bronzey, with a horse standing behind a little girl who is holding a lamb in her arms. The child gazes lovingly at the lamb. Out of the corner of his eye, the horse stares at the little girl as if to say, “Put the lamb down, and pay attention to me.”

The horse does have a name – Prince – in honor of one of two horses that Wolff’s family had. Since he wears bridles and bits all the time, Wolff told the Star-Tribune, he wants to prove that he can do more than just the practical work of a ranch horse. Maybe he could be a therapy horse or even a wild mustang on the prairie, she said.

But it’s more than just a sweet reminiscence on childhood or a reflection on the importance of 4-H programs in a world that is becoming increasingly digital. The sculpture is meant to show and encourage kindness.

“Be nice to everyone. Kind to everyone,” Wolff said. “I don’t care who they are. Kind to our land, our streams, our fish, our animals.”

She hopes the statue, once unveiled, will be up at the fairgrounds “forever.”