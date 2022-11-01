Casper teen dies in head-on crash with dump truck

A Casper teen died Monday in a head-on collision with a dump truck west of the city.

The 15-year-old was driving a Mitsubishi Galant west on Wyoming Highway 220 at about 4 p.m. when his car drifted across the center-line and struck an oncoming dump truck, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The boy died at the scene. The dump truck driver, identified as 47-year-old Dustin H. Geiger of Casper, was not injured, according to the patrol.

Highway patrol officials say inattention on the boy's part may have contributed to the crash.

The crash, near the intersection of highways 220 and 487, led authorities to shut down a section of 220 for nearly two hours on Monday as they investigated the crash.

Monday's crash was the second fatal wreck on Highway 220 west of Casper in two days.

One man died when a truck rolled over along the highway on Saturday night, the highway patrol reported.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Daniel Griffitts.

Griffitts was driving east on the highway when his Ford pickup went off the right side of the road. The truck began to slide, then tripped and rolled.

The highway patrol is investigating speed as a possible contributing factor to the crash. Griffitts was not wearing a seat belt.

So far this year, 111 people have died on Wyoming roads. That's ahead of last year's pace, but behind the pace of the two years before that.