Casper teen found in Arizona following Amber Alert

A Casper girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday has been found in Arizona, police said late Friday. Meanwhile the man she was with is now in custody.

Gracelyn Pratt, 14, did not return from school on Wednesday, prompting the alert. Police suspected she was with James Martin, a 36-year-old man described by officials as a family acquaintance.

An investigation found Pratt had been communicating for some time with Martin. Detectives learned that Martin and Pratt had been seen together in the days leading up to her not returning from school, police said.

Police have not commented on a possible motive for Pratt and Martin to leave Casper together.

The Amber Alert prompted a broad response from around Wyoming and the region.

Police announced in a Facebook post at 11 p.m. Friday that Pratt had been located. They thanked "the countless number of alert citizens who played an active role in ensuring a safe and peaceful resolution to this incident."

More details, officials said, would be released later.