Casper Theater Company to premiere new comedy in April

This April, Casper Theater Company will premiere “Meadow Breeze,” a comedy play written by Donna Fisher, the company’s president and artistic director.

The work follows four colorful residents living in the memory care wing of an assisted living facility.

First, there’s Oscar: a self-absorbed, successful playwright who doesn’t think he needs to be there. He’s joined by the cantankerous Pearl, Edna — who’s always in a good mood — and Homer, the flirt.

The work’s inspired by the community where Fisher’s 94-year-old mother lives, she said.

All of the residents live with some from of memory loss.

“It’s a new adventure every day, because they don’t remember what happened yesterday,” she said.

There’s also an element of mystery: Pearl suspects there’s something Oscar’s hiding, and wants to get to the bottom of it.

Fisher wanted to portray the inner worlds of people at assisted living facilities, especially those who need memory care. And, while the show is a comedy, she said the play doesn’t poke fun at the resident’s disabilities. It’s written to be uplifting, she said.

Previous works by Fisher include the miniseries “Chez Tre Chic” and “What Happened to Smith”, and the one act “Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys.”

“Meadow Breeze” will run at the Casper Theater Company at 7:30 p.m. April 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. April 10.

The April 14 show will be accompanied by a spaghetti dinner. Reservations are $35, and must be made in advance. To reverse a table, call the company at (307) 267-7243. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Other showings are $16 for regular admission and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net, in person at the Casper Senior Center and Cheese Barrel or at the door.

The Casper Theater Company is also raising money to fix its roof, which is leaking in about “five different places,” Fisher said. Part of the ceiling in the theater’s shop has collapsed.

The repairs are estimated to cost over $6,000 — more than the company has in its reserves. The group expects the repairs completed before “Meadow Breeze” opens.

Fisher plans to launch an online crowdfunding campaign for the project. For now, those interested in donating can reach out over the phone, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.