Casper theater students to host musical revue

Theater students from across Casper will perform a musical revue this weekend to raise money for local children’s performing arts programs.

Titled “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre", the revue will feature musical numbers from a handful of famous plays, including “Beauty and the Beast”, “Hairspray”, “Les Misérables” and “Mamma Mia!”.

Students from Centennial Middle School, Dean Morgan Middle School, Kelly Walsh High School, Natrona County High School, Casper Children's Theatre and Opera Wyoming will make up the ensemble cast.

The performance will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Natrona County High School, and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kelly Walsh High School.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged.

Community arts have taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic, which often rely on ticket sales and donations made at in-person events to keep themselves afloat.

All proceeds from local showings of "All Together Now!" will help support the Casper Children’s Theatre, Opera Wyoming and local middle school theater programs.

The Friday showing will feature soloists from Casper's west-side schools, while soloists from the east-side schools will perform in the Saturday showing.

“We are proud to be able to unite theater students from all over Casper to celebrate the talent in our community as well as provide needed funds for our educational theater programs,” said Zach Schneider, director of theater at NCHS, said in a news release. “We are rivals on the courts and fields, but on stage we are all in this together.”

"All Together Now!" was made by Music Theatre International, a New-York based theatrical licensing agency that specializes in educational theater programs for K-12 students, according to its website.

The revue is meant to be a local fundraising event for children's theaters across the globe. Thousands of other school and community theater groups are set to put on their own productions of "All Together Now!" this weekend.

Livestreams of Casper performances on "All Together Now!" will be available at showtix4u.com/events/NCHS. Access to the livestream is $5.

