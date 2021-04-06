Casper to be site of state's second LDS temple

Beth Worthen said she cried tears of joy when she heard the news.

The executive director of the Natrona County Public Library Foundation, Worthen also serves as chairperson of the Wyoming Medical Center Foundation board and volunteers with the Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt. And she is the communications director for the Casper stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The news that had Worthen crying: Casper will be the site of the church's second temple in the state, following a surprise announcement Sunday by church president Russell M. Nelson.

Wyoming's only existing temple, known as the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, is in Afton, dedicated in 2016.

Although there are many meetinghouses (or chapels) throughout Casper and Wyoming, temples are different.

According to the church website, meetinghouses are used for Sabbath day worship services and weekday activities such as youth groups, socials, service projects, and sporting events. They are open to the general public, and visitors are welcome to observe or respectfully participate. As examples, the public is welcome at funerals held in meetinghouses and to work on genealogy at the Family History Center in Wolf Creek.