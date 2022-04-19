Casper to lift mask mandate on city buses following federal ruling

Masks are now optional on Casper buses after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national transportation mandate Monday.

"We have notified all of our drivers that masks are no longer required. They are optional," Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher said in a text Tuesday.

The judge's ruling, which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority in extending the mandate through May 3, leaves local transit agencies to decide whether to continue to require masks for their passengers and employees.

The federal mandate had been set to expire on Monday before the extension.

Following the ruling, Becher said Monday that the Casper buses were waiting for direction from the Federal Transit Administration, which funds the service.

Since taking over transit operations from a contractor last year, Casper runs both fixed-route and on-demand bus services in the city and surrounding areas.

The buses were one of the only remaining places in the county to require masking, as the majority of businesses and public buildings removed their mandates when the state's expired last March.

