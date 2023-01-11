Casper to move forward with Ice Arena expansion

The proposed expansion to the Casper Ice Arena cleared a major hurdle this week when Casper City Council members agreed to set aside $3 million to $4.4 million for the project.

The arena, built in 1985, has made Casper something of a destination for hockey and figure skating in Wyoming.

It may be the only rink open in Wyoming during the summer months, Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez said in a Dec. 8 memo to the City Manager’s Office.

But there’s only so much ice to go around.

Demand for the arena’s sole sheet is so high that some groups practice there as late as 11 p.m., Travis St. John, president of the Casper Amateur Hockey Club, said in a city council work session Tuesday.

“We’re maxed out in the usage of the ice rink now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the arena is operating at a net loss. The city typically has to cough up between $200,000 and $300,000 to break even, according to the memo.

The city hopes to close that gap by giving the arena a second sheet of ice — and by extension, more ice to rent. The expansion would cost roughly $13.2 million, Lopez said.

The good news is that Casper would only have to pay a third of that.

Private investors are on board to cover the rest — and say they can round up the money in just 18 months, City Manager Carter Napier said during Tuesday’s meeting.

If the private investors don’t meet that deadline, the project would automatically die, and the city would no longer be on the hook for its end of the deal.

The council still needs to nail down specifics about what the expansion will look like, and how it will be funded.

According to the memo, there are three main ways the city could pay for the project: dip into its 1-cent money, apply for a loan or issue bonds.

The expansion is just one of several changes recommended to make the Ice Arena more profitable, Lopez said.

Other proposals include:

expanding food and drink options, including adding beer, which would require a malt beverage license;

recruiting a junior hockey program;

increasing advertising space; and

raising prices on admissions and other fees.

Prices would only have to go up a modest amount, Lopez said. Admission for public skating times would increase by $1 per person and memberships would go up $5, for example.

Lopez said it’s unlikely the facility could ever become self-sustaining without making changes.

Casper also has to worry about competition from other communities.

Cheyenne, for instance, just announced it was building a new sports complex, council member Kyle Gamroth, who represents Ward 2, said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The other cities around the state aren’t sitting on their haunches,” he said.