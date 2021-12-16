Casper to raise water, sewer and trash rates in January

Casper residents will soon be paying a bit more for their utilities, with rate increases for water, sewer and trash services coming in the new year.

The Casper City Council on Tuesday reviewed the proposed increases, which would add an average of roughly $11 dollars a month to resident bills starting in January and raise tipping fees at the dump over the next several years.

Most of the increases are necessary because of this year’s higher-than-usual inflation, which has raised prices by an average of 6% nationwide. That’s affected the price of PVC, steel, gas and other supplies needed to keep operating facilities.

Without rates going up, Casper City Manager Carter Napier said, the city would have to dip into its state-mandated reserves to keep operating the utilities.

The increases still have to be formally approved by the council before going into effect in the new year. The council will vote for raises for the next two years, but Napier said that rates can be changed before 2023 if needed.

Water

Under the current proposal, Casperites would see their monthly water bill go up roughly $3 next year, a 7% increase from current rates.

The most recent increase, implemented at the start of this year, raised rates by 3%.

Right now, city data shows the average water customer pays around $46 per month. If the city’s proposal is passed, those rates could go up to roughly $60 by 2025.

The city’s water rates are partially subsidized with $2.5 million per year from the 1-cent tax revenue. That tax will be up for renewal in a vote next year, and has been consistently passed since it was introduced in 1974.

The city is also anticipating a $12 million water tank reconstruction project in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which will likely be covered by grants or loans but may require some local money to complete.

Sewer

Residential sewer rates are set to go up 11% this year and next, based on recommendations from city staff.

That will help cover rising costs of equipment like PVC piping, which has reportedly increased in price around 140% in the last year.

“I will tell you, in the 20 or so years that I’ve been dealing with rate management on funds like this, 6%... is probably the largest (one-year inflation rate) that I’ve seen,” Napier said on Tuesday.

According to the city, the average monthly bill for residential sewer customers is around $26. With the proposed increases over the next four years, those bills would go up to roughly $40.

Like with the water fund, the city also uses 1-cent funding to keep costs lower for residents — historically, half a million dollars a year. The proposed rates for both funds assume that tax will be approved again in next year’s vote.

Trash

Tipping fees at the dump, at $53 per ton right now, will likely go up one dollar in January and another dollar next year if the council approves the new rates.

For curbside trash pickup, monthly fees are set to go up $5 in the new year, from $19 to $24 per month. In 2023, another $1.50 increase is planned on top of that.

In 2020 and 2021, Napier said, there was more household trash being put out on the curb as people used the pandemic to clean out their homes. Since the city’s curbside pickup service also has to pay per ton to tip trash at the dump, the city’s expenses for that service have also gone up.

According to the state, the average tip fee at landfills across Wyoming is $70 per ton.

A city memo states the increases will help pay for future construction, maintenance and repairs as well as account for continuing inflation.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.