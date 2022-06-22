Casper to reduce parkway parking fees

Casper plans to reduce parkway parking permit fees from $50 to $25 a year, following backlash from citizens.

Casper City Council members also voted Tuesday to eliminate a $250 fee for the first permit and a $25 application fee.

The parkway parking ordinance was also amended Tuesday to expand the eligible area. Previously, only people on 12th and 13th streets between CY Avenue and McKinley Street could apply for parkway parking permits.

Now, given the ordinance passes its third and final reading in two weeks, anyone living on a narrow street can apply. That’s defined as a street with less than 12 feet of travel space and less than 8 feet of parking space — for example, South Cedar or parts of 15th Street.

Those looking to park on the parkway are still responsible for paving the pad themselves, and for maintaining the area.

Some residents and council members have said that the system is a little confusing. The parkway is city property, meant to separate the sidewalk from the street and add some green space, but the homeowner then has to pay to use it as parking and is also on the hook for paving costs.

The situation may be most comparable to shoveling sidewalks when it snows in the winter, council member Shawn Johnson said — the city owns the sidewalks, but homeowners are responsible for keeping their sections clear.

Johnson and Freel both said Tuesday they thought the council had spent a “ridiculous” amount of time on this issue. Freel cast the only vote against the ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.

Despite the hours spent debating the issue, just one household has applied for a permit after the ordinance has been in effect for more than a year. The permit was approved for the 12th Street home.

To get a permit, you have to have the city come out and inspect the parkway to make sure there’s a hard surface of either concrete or gravel where the car would be parked.

The parking spot can’t block the sidewalk, must be at least 15 feet away from a fire hydrant and can’t be on a street corner to preserve visibility for other cars and pedestrians. Even if you get a permit, you can’t use it to park larger vehicles like RVs, boats or trailers.

Permit holders can move the placard between cars, so households with multiple cars can be flexible with which ones can park in the parkway. But the permits are linked to an address, so you can’t use a permit for a 12th Street home to park somewhere else.

Police began issuing warnings and citations for people illegally parking on their parkways this spring.

By April, five citations with fines, two written warnings and 39 first warning stickers had been issued across town. Fines start at $25, then increase to $50 for a second offense and $75 for a third.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.