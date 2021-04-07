 Skip to main content
Casper to take over transit operations, end contract with CATC
Casper to take over transit operations, end contract with CATC

Accessible Transportation

Masha Flinn settles on to a Casper Area Transportation Coalition bus as she is picked up from Casper College Feb. 7, 2021, in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) will be separating from the city of Casper over the next 30 days, city officials said Wednesday.

According to a city news release, the move is intended to improve efficiency and streamline funding for transportation in Casper. The city of Casper will take over after the transition as the primary transit operator for the area.

“The City of Casper and MPO appreciate the work of the C.A.T.C. employees, administration, and Board for over 35 years to provide transit services to central Wyoming,” Wednesday’s announcement said.

Things shouldn’t change much for those using transit in and around Casper, city officials said. There should be minimal interruptions during the change.

Federal and state money for transportation goes through the city, not CATC, making the funding process easier.

The change comes as the city and the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are updating their five-year strategic plan for transit in the area. The plan includes goals to increase the quality of transit information and education, marketing and rebranding both the fixed bus routes, and curbside services.

