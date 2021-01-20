Casper tobacco ordinance still at odds with statewide age limit

The Casper City Council is deciding whether to keep its tobacco laws local or to defer to state statute. With that decision comes a discussion on where those violations should be prosecuted and, for some, hypocrisy in the state's definition of an adult.
The city’s existing ordinance is at odds with a state statute enacted in July 2020, which raised the legal age to buy or possess tobacco from 18 to 21. Besides the age requirement, the current municipal code also does not address other nicotine products including e-cigarettes and vapes. The Wyoming statute includes a provision that says no other government entity can undercut the age limit on a local level.
Now, the question in front of the council is whether to repeal the ordinance altogether or to change the city’s ordinance language to reflect the state’s. If repealed, violations of the state statute in Casper would go to circuit court instead of being dealt with at the municipal level.
During a meeting Tuesday evening, the council set a Feb. 2 public hearing for the matter.
The previous council discussed changing the ordinance to align with state law on Dec. 1, but five protest votes stopped the motion from passing.
“I think this is just as ridiculous as the alcohol laws, you’re an adult at 18 or you’re an adult at 21,” said council member Shawn Johnson at that meeting. “The government needs to make up its mind on that. You shouldn’t be allowed to send people to go fight for their country and die but then take them to jail for having a beer or a cigarette.”
Council member Steve Cathey and former members Mike Huber, Bob Hopkins and Ken Bates also voted not to repeal the ordinance.
“I’m a pretty rabid anti-tobacco person,” Huber said. “I am troubled, we tell people that you’re an adult for many reasons at 18, but no, not when it comes to tobacco or alcohol. That bothers me.”
After the motion failed, City Manager Carter Napier suggested rescinding the existing ordinance altogether. In that case, local police could defer to the state statute when enforcing the age limit.
The issue was brought up again at a work session on Jan. 12, where the council was presented with a proposal for repealing the ordinance. Council member Bruce Knell asked why the city would not adopt the state’s language instead, citing the different avenues of prosecution for state and municipal offenses. City Attorney John Henley pointed out that the actual punishment for tobacco offenses is a minor fine and the charge can generally be expunged after six months. The upside to modifying and keeping a city ordinance which sends cases to municipal court, he said, would be a quicker turnaround, closer attention and tighter control at the city level.
Council eventually gave the thumbs-up to consider adopting the state’s language, moving forward with that motion Tuesday with the setting of the public hearing. Citizens of Casper can provide their input on the matter at the Feb. 2 city council meeting.