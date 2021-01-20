Casper tobacco ordinance still at odds with statewide age limit

The Casper City Council is deciding whether to keep its tobacco laws local or to defer to state statute. With that decision comes a discussion on where those violations should be prosecuted and, for some, hypocrisy in the state's definition of an adult.

The city’s existing ordinance is at odds with a state statute enacted in July 2020, which raised the legal age to buy or possess tobacco from 18 to 21. Besides the age requirement, the current municipal code also does not address other nicotine products including e-cigarettes and vapes. The Wyoming statute includes a provision that says no other government entity can undercut the age limit on a local level.

Now, the question in front of the council is whether to repeal the ordinance altogether or to change the city’s ordinance language to reflect the state’s. If repealed, violations of the state statute in Casper would go to circuit court instead of being dealt with at the municipal level.

During a meeting Tuesday evening, the council set a Feb. 2 public hearing for the matter.

The previous council discussed changing the ordinance to align with state law on Dec. 1, but five protest votes stopped the motion from passing.

