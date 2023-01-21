Casper vet aims to help others by pursuing degree in social work

A popular inspirational phrase – “pay it forward” – has become a motto for Ruslan Zhelbakov, a Russian native who fought for the U.S. in two deployments and now lives in Casper.

Why is it his motto? Because Ruslan is determined to become a social worker to help other veterans, emergency personnel and police who struggle with the same things he does: PTSD, mental health struggles, picking up the pieces post-deployment.

Ruslan has been in Wyoming for over 20 years. He called it a “place of contrast” in an interview with the Star-Tribune. A place of both open land and gorgeous mountain scenery, he said. After working in the oil fields and various other blue collar jobs, he decided to join the Wyoming National Guard. He fought in Iraq from 2005-2007 and 2009-2010.

He was a part of the 2-300th Field Artillery.

“So many different missions we conducted, from providing foot patrols to security to combat security to transporting of the prisoners. It just was a multitude of things,” he said. That was the first deployment. On the second, he did things like provide convoy and follow-up security.

That first deployment was the worst, Ruslan said. His Humvee hit a mine and they “got exploded quite a few times,” he said.

So determined to fight for his country, he said that he was OK for a second deployment, despite mental and physical struggles.

“Because when you’re training with the guys, you develop a bond,” Ruslan said. “And that bond is real hard to break. Because you cannot just let them go without you ... ."

He made it back. In one piece – physically. But the fresh wounds, on top of the ones that hadn’t properly healed and watching many of his friends take their lives, sent him to a VA hospital in Sheridan in 2018 and another VA hospital in Fort Harrison, Montana, in 2022.

To add to his burdens, Ruslan’s father passed away from COVID in 2021. He has family on both sides of the war in Ukraine.

Teri, who has been married to Ruslan for seven years, took care of him as he went in and out of hospitals. She walked with him through some of the darkest periods of his life.

“He was suicidal, you know. And we got to talking, and between the (VA Outreach Center), we all decided, and he decided definitely, that it was time to get help,” she said.

Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the country, according to data from America's Health Rankings. It's more than twice the national rate. And the veteran suicide rate in the state is a heartbreaking 84.1, data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says.

But Teri was hurting, too – caregivers of veterans usually do absorb much of the pain. It was at that time that a doctor at the outreach center connected them with Semper Fi America’s Fund, a nonprofit organization that works to support veterans and their families holistically, building community among veterans and their caregivers.

“The Semper Fi America’s Fund have been great,” Ruslan said. “I mean, they help her (Teri), and in retrospect, she helps me. And even when we have a little bit (of a) hard time, and I had to go to Montana, they even (provided) us with fuel cards.”

They also sent Teri a wellness package, filled with things like instructional yoga videos for her to take care of herself while Ruslan was in treatment. Ruslan connects with other veterans during a weekly coffee group on Zoom. Teri has a counselor that is almost always available to her, virtually.

On Jan. 9, Ruslan started classes at the University of Southern California for his master’s degree in social work. He will graduate on May 10, 2024. Some of his clinical hours will be virtual – he needs 1,200 to graduate – and some will be in Casper.

He is nearly 50, and he is learning how to ask for help and how to give it.

“I’m always thinking that there is somebody who needs more help than me. But I’m also learning that I’m equally important as anybody else,” he said, sitting down at Scarlows Art & Coffee with his wife and a wildflower latte. “And I learned how to ask for help. I know [how] it sounds – but for me, it was extremely difficult to ask for help. Almost impossible. I’ve finally learned that I can ask for help. And I’m also learning that I can be helpful to others.

“... If I can pay it forward and help others, that is a better way to live.”