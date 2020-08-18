You have permission to edit this article.
Casper Walmart stores close temporarily following threats
Casper Walmart stores close temporarily following threats

  • Updated
Walmart social distancing

Walmart uses shopping carts to funnel people in though one entrance on April 7 in Casper. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper's two Walmart stores closed temporarily Tuesday after police received information regarding a threat to public safety.

The Casper Police Department received information about the threats at both local stories at 6 p.m. Tuesday. All on duty officers responded to investigate.

"At this time we believe the threat to be unsubstantiated; however, officers will remain on scene and continue the investigation to ensure the safety of our community," Casper police said in a Facebook post.

The post did not offer details about the threat or specify when the stores would reopen.

Police department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said she could not comment on the nature of the threats at this time. As of 7:30 p.m., she said the stores should be reopening soon.

