Casper warns of water shut-offs for overdue bills

Casper has begun shutting off water services to properties that are more than 15 days overdue on utility bills, after pausing shut-offs for much of the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city also extended that pause to account for confusion over the transition to a new billing system. However, while there were no shut-offs, balances and fees continued to pile up. The city resumed shut-offs in May, city spokesperson Rachel Bouzis said.

Any resident whose water is shut off also automatically incurs a $20 delinquent fee.

Bills are due 30 days after they're issued, and shut-offs begin 15 days after that.

“Shut-offs are a last resort, but unfortunately, they do happen,” city Accounts Receivable Supervisor Brandy Coyle said in a statement Friday. “We want to work with our customers to find a way to get their bill squared away so we can turn their water back on."

If your water is shut off, you can get it back by paying your bill at City Hall, online on the city's payment portal or over the phone by calling 1(844) 235-5262. If you pay online or over the phone, you also have to tell the city's customer service department by calling (307)235-8400, ext. 2, before your water can come back on.

Local nonprofits that help residents with utility payments include Community Action Partnership, (307) 232-0124; Interfaith of Natrona County, (307) 235-8043 and the Salvation Army, (307) 234-2002.

To have water turned back on the same day, you have to make your overdue payment before noon. Otherwise, it may take until the next business day — and those paying after noon on Fridays won't see service restored until after the weekend.

"We really try to do everything we can to not have to shut it off," Bouzis said on Friday.

The city raised its residential rates for water, sewer and trash services at the beginning of the year. On average, citizens should have seen their monthly bills go up by around $11 in total. The increases came in response to nationwide inflation, and were intended to keep the city from having to dip into its reserves to cover operational costs.

Though water, sewer and trash are on the same bill, the city is only performing shut-offs for water services.