Casper will keep recycling depots, open additional processing facility

The plan the city will move forward with will also require residents pay a bit more each month.

To operate the materials recovery facility - where employees would help residents sort through their recyclables to ensure they aren’t contaminated - the city will need to spend money on staff hours. To make up for this added cost, residents will be assessed an additional $1.70 per month on their city-levied trash collection fee.

That increase would also cover the costs of labor to clean the contaminated recycling.

Napier suggested council consider whether Natrona County’s other municipalities would need to contribute money to pay for that program. Council did approve asking those municipalities to contribute to the program.

“It’s been 10 years or more that we’ve provided that service free of charge, so I think it’s a good time to bring that subject up with the other communities,” Langston said.

She said going forward, all the material the city collects will be able to be recycled with the materials recovery facility opening and the $1.70 per month increase. She also said the depots will be able to reopen in the next week or so.