Casper will keep recycling depots, open additional processing facility

The city of Casper will keep its current recycling depots while opening an additional facility - the option most favored in a survey on the future of Casper’s recycling program.
The council had been asked to make a decision about the fate of the city’s recycling program given recent global shifts in the recycling industry that have made the program’s current cost unsustainable.
Under the current recycling program, 12 depots or drop-off locations are scattered throughout Natrona County for residents to dispose of their goods at their leisure.
With this method, a lot of nonrecyclables get swept up with the rest when people use the depots — which are all currently closed because of coronavirus precautions.
This in turn costs the city money, as it takes more energy to sort through the waste, Casper solid waste manager Cynthia Langston has explained.
Langston offered the council six approaches to addressing the situation during a recent work session, of which the council selected five to put before the public in an online survey.
The five options the survey presents to residents ranged from total elimination of the city-facilitated recycling program to no changes except for the cost to residents.
The in-between options would introduce a separate facility, called the materials recovery facility, which would be staffed by city employees who would help residents sort through their recyclables to ensure none of it is contaminated.
A clear winner did emerge of the five options the city put before residents in that survey. Nearly 70 percent of Casper residents would like to see the recycling depots remain, while opening the materials recovery facility. That facility has already been built, but is currently being used for storage.
More than 1,700 people answered the city’s survey, roughly 1,500 of them Casper residents. City Manager Carter Napier told council Tuesday night he had never seen such a large response to a city-conducted resident survey before.
While the option to keep the depots and open the additional facility received more than 65 percent of the vote in every jurisdiction, curbside recycling was also a popular option.
That option collected about 23 percent of votes, and was the second most favored. Many residents, however, raised concerns about the cost of curbside recycling collection, according to a memo from Langston. Langston estimates that would cost residents about $17 per month.
The plan the city will move forward with will also require residents pay a bit more each month.
To operate the materials recovery facility - where employees would help residents sort through their recyclables to ensure they aren’t contaminated - the city will need to spend money on staff hours. To make up for this added cost, residents will be assessed an additional $1.70 per month on their city-levied trash collection fee.
That increase would also cover the costs of labor to clean the contaminated recycling.
Napier suggested council consider whether Natrona County’s other municipalities would need to contribute money to pay for that program. Council did approve asking those municipalities to contribute to the program.
“It’s been 10 years or more that we’ve provided that service free of charge, so I think it’s a good time to bring that subject up with the other communities,” Langston said.
She said going forward, all the material the city collects will be able to be recycled with the materials recovery facility opening and the $1.70 per month increase. She also said the depots will be able to reopen in the next week or so.
The council ultimately approved the popular option, but another issue arose: whether or not taking public comment online gave an accurate picture of public opinion.
Councilman Steve Cathey said he worried only those who were passionate about the issue responded to the survey, skewing the results. He said 1,700 survey results didn’t compare to a population of 55,000, and said he did not support the popular choice.
Councilman Mike Huber echoed Cathey’s concerns about making decisions based on survey results alone, though he did say he supported the option favored by the majority of respondents.
The survey itself was online for two weeks, and the city took responses online, by phone and by mail - via an ad taken out in the Casper Star-Tribune.
“I appreciate the fact we have that portal and can ask the citizens their viewpoint,” Casper Mayor Steve Freel said. “It’s very important we do have the input from the citizens and we’re not just making decisions based on what collectively nine of us know.”
