Casper wind chills could drop to minus 5 today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A spring storm blanketed much of Wyoming in snow overnight Thursday and plunged temperatures into the single digits.

Wind chills were expected to bottom out at minus 5 degrees in Casper, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts in the Casper area could reach 21 mph.

Even without the wind, temperatures in Casper were expected to bottom out Thursday night at 6 degrees.

Several inches of snow fell over the area. Snow showers persisted into Thursday morning.

The winter-like storm made travel difficult Thursday morning, but interstates 80 and 25 both remained open, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. However, black ice was reported on both highways.

Wyoming Highway 59 was closed.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 50s by the weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0