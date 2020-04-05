Casper woman, 84, believes in power of rocking

And what do you think about this coronavirus crisis? This isn’t my first rodeo. I was a child in World War II, and that was very similar to how things are now. I’m managing fine. I know it’s hard on the younger generation, but I’m just fine. I think we have to self-isolate and get this thing over with.

Tell us about this rocking chair thing. I think I just kind of stumbled into it. I kind of stumbled onto the exercise book, “The Rocking Chair Exercise Book,” by Henry F. Ogle. I’m a true believer in it. I think it makes a difference in our health and it absolutely relieves stress as well. As little as 10 minutes of rocking a day can lower your blood pressure. I have had a rocking chair from day one when I came home from the hospital. There’s always been a rocker in my home. My children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren always loved to be rocked.

How much do you rock a day? Just whenever I walk by here, I’ll plop down and rock about five minutes. It gives me a whole different outlook on things. A few minutes of serious rocking is therapeutic. It causes a reduction in anxiety and depression.

How many rockers do you have and what are your favorites? There are three in my living room, two in my family room, one on the patio, one in the basement. Wherever I go, I have a rocker. I have a glider rocker that the grandkids all love so much and I also have the antique rocker I was rocked in as a baby. That’s in my family room and it’s still in great shape.

