Casper woman, 84, believes in power of rocking

Shirley Mundorf is 84 years old. She has lived in Casper for more than 60 years. She is a true believer in the power of rocking — rocking chair rocking. She wrote us a delightful letter and we followed up to chat with her.
Tell us a little bit about yourself. I have three sons, Steve, Stan and Dave, all in Casper. I am so fortunate. My husband, Kenneth, died in 2014. We were married 58 and a half years. I have four grandchildren plus two bonus and four great-grandchildren and almost all of them are here also. I am so blessed.
How did you get to Casper? We came with the Chicago Northwestern railroad. We were married by then with a baby. My husband was with them until they left Casper in the 1980s and then he worked for Job Service.
Were you a stay-at-home mom? I actually worked in the school system. I worked with special education at Natrona and then at the Kelly Walsh library, so I am affiliated with both. I have a great love for both schools, but all my kids and grandkids are Trojans.
How do you spend your time? Oh, I am very active. I go to lunch with friends, I’m in a writing class, I’m writing a history of my ranch neighborhood from the Sand Hills of Nebraska, I am in a book club with Kelly Walsh retired ladies. I have a full, busy life.
And what do you think about this coronavirus crisis? This isn’t my first rodeo. I was a child in World War II, and that was very similar to how things are now. I’m managing fine. I know it’s hard on the younger generation, but I’m just fine. I think we have to self-isolate and get this thing over with.
Tell us about this rocking chair thing. I think I just kind of stumbled into it. I kind of stumbled onto the exercise book, “The Rocking Chair Exercise Book,” by Henry F. Ogle. I’m a true believer in it. I think it makes a difference in our health and it absolutely relieves stress as well. As little as 10 minutes of rocking a day can lower your blood pressure. I have had a rocking chair from day one when I came home from the hospital. There’s always been a rocker in my home. My children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren always loved to be rocked.
How much do you rock a day? Just whenever I walk by here, I’ll plop down and rock about five minutes. It gives me a whole different outlook on things. A few minutes of serious rocking is therapeutic. It causes a reduction in anxiety and depression.
How many rockers do you have and what are your favorites? There are three in my living room, two in my family room, one on the patio, one in the basement. Wherever I go, I have a rocker. I have a glider rocker that the grandkids all love so much and I also have the antique rocker I was rocked in as a baby. That’s in my family room and it’s still in great shape.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.