Casper woman dies in rollover Wednesday

A 56-year-old Casper woman died Wednesday when her truck rolled on Interstate 25 west of Glenrock.

Anita J. Witten was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger north on the interstate when she exited the right side of the road, according to a Thursday announcement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Witten overcorrected to the left, and her truck entered the median and overturned, the news release said.

The wreck occurred near milepost 174. Highway patrol troopers were notified of the rollover at 7:13 p.m.

Witten died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor.

This year, 121 people have died on Wyoming roads, compared to 142 at this point last year, 108 in 2018 and 120 in 2017.

