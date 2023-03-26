A Casper woman who went missing on Thursday night has been found, an email from Kiera Grogan of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon.

"Keisha McKinsey has been located and is back with her family," Grogan said in the email.

McKinsey left to go on a walk on Thursday and did not come back, a press release from the sheriff's office said earlier Saturday. Her family reported her missing on Friday. According to the statement, McKinsey had medication at home that she needed.

Grogan did not specify exactly how McKinsey had been located or where.