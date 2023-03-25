A 26-year-old Casper woman went missing Thursday evening, and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find her.

Keisha Renee McKinsey left her house at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday to go for a walk. The last communication her family had with her was via text message. They reported her missing on Friday.

McKinsey is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, a press release from the sheriff's office said. She has two tattoos: one of a thumbs up on the back of her neck and the word "Reggie" on her right forearm.

She is is need of medication that was left at home, the release added.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who has seen Keisha and/or knows of her whereabouts to call 911, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or by going to crime-stoppers.com.