Well, Casper, the hot weather has returned for at least this weekend and next week. (Barring any surprise storms or abrupt weather changes. Not that that happens often here, of course.)

Before tote bags full of sunscreen and beach towels turn into backpacks laden with textbooks and calculators, there are myriad summertime events going on this weekend. Whether you want to be at the river or downtown, at a park or in the air conditioning, the Star-Tribune has gathered a list of happenings for you to close the summer season with (even if you aren’t going back to school).

Archaeology Day at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar is hosting this free event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the public to help uncover some of the things buried around the Fort on Saturday, Aug. 19. Participants will help screen dirt from the grounds; all material unearthed will become property of Fort Caspar.

“This is a drop-in program so no reservations required, and anyone eight years and older is welcome. Participants should bring hats, work gloves, sunscreen, and water,” a press release from the Fort said.

5150’ Festival

Another free event, the festival runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at David Street Station on Saturday, Aug. 19 and will feature Craig Campbell in concert. “Not to mention, food trucks, drinks, games, and local vendor booths,” the David Street Station website says.

Platte River Trails Riverfest 2023

The annual Riverfest will be held at Crossroads Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Beer tasting, food, activities and live music are promised. And, of course, the annual duck derby as well, which, speaking of …

Rotary Club of Casper’s Great Duck Derby

The Rotary Club’s duck derby will start at 3:30 p.m. and the drawing will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. It’s held in conjunction with Riverfest, so you can kill two birds with one stone. Those interested in buying a ticket can do so at https://casperrotary.ticketbud.com/the-great-duck-derby-2023-d10730b8-43ad242bb665?fbclid=IwAR0XnmcpkAaQNG6M7eastix-fIFqcUatYqZSWYuvdA9QCyFo6fSKc2G_GuQ.

Summer concert at David Street Station

Before the 5150’ Festival starts, you can see artist Jalan Crossland and opening act Kellen Smith at David Street Station on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tales with Tails at the Casper Humane Society

Hosted by Casper College’s Goodstein Library, the Casper Humane Society welcomes readers to come in and spend time with a dog or a cat and a good book. Reading to the animals helps calm and socialize them, a Facebook post from the shelter says. Those interested must call 307-265-5439 ahead of time to reserve a spot.