Casper yarn dyer owner makes fiber her canvas

Laura Murray has a bright purple stew bubbling on the stove. It smells like Easter eggs.

Her miniature Australian shepherds, Feta and Colby, keep her company as she gently stirs.

Suspended inside is a noodle-like bundle of coopworth yarn. Murray carefully presses down on the fiber so it soaks up the mulberry broth around it.

The concoction is a mix of vinegar, water and acid dye. Right now, the yarn is still white, but it’ll soon be a vibrant violet-pink, she says. Later, she’ll add dots of espresso brown on top for some contrast.

Murray operates Running on Yarn, a small yarn dyeing business, out of her Casper home.

For many knitters, the appeal of indie yarn is its quality. Indie yarn products are usually sourced from fiber that lasts longer and is better for the environment compared to what’s available at big-box stores, Murray says.

Acid dyeing can be fairly straightforward. All you need is water, vinegar or citric acid, acid dye, some kind of fiber — like wool or silk — and heat. But there’s a lot of room for creativity and artistic expression, Murray explains.

Playing with the temperature and ingredient ratios affects how the color turns out. Some dyers follow an exact recipe, so everything goes as planned.

“That's not my personality,” Murray says. She prefers to eyeball the measurements, leaving some things to chance.

Different techniques can yield interesting results: indie dyers have figured out how to make yarn ombre, striped and varicolored.

Murray has no idea if other people dye the way she does. Dyers guard their craft closely, she says, and few are willing to reveal their trade secrets. If another indie dyer comes out with some newfangled style, she experiments until she can imitate it.

Speckled yarn — which has a colorful, splatter-paint look to it — has been big in the past few years.

“And we all speckle differently, too,” she says.

Some people even like to make their own dyes. Those can be derived from stuff like leaves, roots, nuts or even food scraps.

But that adds extra steps to an already lengthy process. And with a full-time job as a physical therapist, and a one-year-old, Murray doesn’t have a ton of extra time to spare.

Plus, natural dyes tend to come out a bit muted, she said. She prefers colors that pop.

Murray has been knitting on and off since she was a kid. At present, she’s wearing two of her own creations: a sweater and a pair of socks.

Her passion for yarn dyeing is a somewhat recent development. She remembers taking a dyeing workshop with her mom when she was about 12, where they used Kool-Aid. At the time, she didn’t think much of it.

Then, in 2017, her mom stumbled upon some old acid dyes while cleaning out her craft room.

“Would you like to try ‘em?’’ Murray remembers her asking.

Today, her yarn is available for purchase online, and at Casper craft stores like Canyon Creek Fiber and Yarn and Goedicke's Custom Framing and Art Supply. You can also find it at The Fiber House in Sheridan.

After the yarn finishes dyeing, it’ll go down to the basement bathroom to dry. When that’s done, all that’s left is the packaging.

Murray takes a loose bundle of blue fiber off the kitchen table — which is accumulating piles of yarn, dyes and other supplies — to demonstrate.

She holds the yarn wrapped around her hands, taught, like the first step in Cat’s Cradle.

With a quick motion, she twists it and brings the two ends together to form a coil.

“It takes a lot of practice,” she says.

Add a sleeve with the Running on Yarn Logo on it, and it’s ready to take home.

