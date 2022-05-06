Casper YMCA to open new pools on Saturday

The YMCA of Natrona County will on Saturday unveil its latest expansion, including new family and six-lane lap pools.

It’s phase two of the YMCA’s latest development project. In early 2017, the organization opened a new facility at the corner of 15th Street and Casper Mountain Road. That phase included a fieldhouse, community fitness studio, and wellness and drop-in childcare facilities, among other things.

Workers broke ground on the second phase in August of 2020. The latest extensions were paid for with $10.8 million in community donations and grants, said Glenda Thompson, development director of the Natrona County YMCA.

The official ribbon-cutting is Saturday at noon.

To celebrate, the group is hosting a series of events before and after the ceremony.

A super sprint triathlon — also known as a “mini triathlon” — kicks off at 7:30 a.m. The cost to participate is $40 per individual and $80 per team.

At 10 a.m., there’ll be a free swim clinic with Ryan Berube, who won a gold medal in a freestyle relay at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

“He’s going to come and teach a high-level swimming course with tips on how to do flip turns and strokes,” Thomas said.

Registration is required to attend both the triathlon and the clinic. To sign up, visit the Casper YMCA’s website.

The center will also host an aqua fitness class at 1 p.m., and an open swim and free-throw contest at 1:30 p.m.

