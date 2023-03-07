To get a better read on what life is like for Casper adolescents, the Casper Youth Council has launched a first-of-its kind youth survey.

The council is calling on any and all Natrona County high schoolers to participate, youth council adviser Elissa Ruckle said during a Sunday meeting.

The Natrona County School District already conducts climate surveys on an annual basis. But with those, the end goal is to improve kids’ experience of the classroom, youth council member Sara Loghry, a Kelly Walsh junior, said Sunday.

The council hopes its version will paint a much broader picture of how local teens view Casper and Natrona County — and in doing so, discover some ways the city and county can better serve its young people.

And if population data is any indication, there’s plenty of room for improvement. Wyoming has long struggled to hold onto its younger generations. From 2010 to 2020, the number of Wyoming residents under age 25 decreased by roughly 4% — or about 7,875 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau data and projections from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.

The youth council survey prompts kids about things like their living situations, personal interests and their opinions of Casper, its government and its community. It’s been live for about two weeks, but as of Sunday, only 19 kids had completed it, Ruckle said. Another 59 had opened the survey and 13 had partially completed it.

There are roughly 5,000 to 6,000 high-school aged kids in the county, by Ruckle’s estimate.

To spread word about the project, the Casper Youth Council has put up posters in Natrona County’s high schools, in hangout spots around Casper and circulated posts on social media. Each includes instructions on how to participate.

Youth council members said the survey will be open through the end of the school year.

In a few months, they’ll analyze the responses and compare them to previous school climate surveys, and other available data about young people in Natrona County.

The Casper Youth Council will then compile the results into a report to be presented to Casper City Council.

From there, the youth council will work with the city, Natrona County Board of County Commissioners and the Natrona County Schools District to address any problem areas the survey identified.

The Casper Youth Council, created in 2019, is made up of 12 Casper high schoolers and functions as an advisory committee to the Casper City Council.

One overarching goal of the youth council is to help Casper kids get more engaged with local government, and vice-versa.

“The average person probably has no idea they have access to something like the city council,” Haley Graham, a Natrona County High School senior and the youth council’s homeschool community representative, said Sunday.