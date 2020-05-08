Casperites get back to feeling 'normal' as restaurant dining rooms reopen

Crystal Borman comes to Sherrie’s Place “because it’s good,” she explains matter-of-factly from a sidewalk table.
It’s maybe 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the first day in seven weeks restaurants in Natrona County have been allowed to welcome customers to eat inside their establishments.
Restaurant dining rooms, closed under public health orders meant to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, have been given permission to reopen locally, and similar requests to the state health officer have been made by more than half of Wyoming’s 23 counties.
Sherrie Lopez, the owner and namesake of Sherrie’s Place, is taking advantage. She’s arranged her dining room so tables are 6 feet apart, and the tables that didn’t fit as a result have been turned into outside seating.
She greets customers with a, “Hi honey, do you want to be inside or outside today?” The first time she’s been able to say those words in almost two months.
It’s 60 degrees and sunny, so Borman sits outside. She orders eggs over easy, bacon and an iced tea. The food arrives on dishware, not — for once — in a plastic foam box.
Borman is relishing being able to return to her favorite establishments around town. To let someone else handle dinner every once and awhile. To have a home-cooked meal better than she can make herself.
But she doesn’t think she’ll be dining out quite as much as before the pandemic. It turns out two months of cooking at home makes a big difference.
“It makes you realize how much money you save,” she says.
That doesn’t mean she and her family will stop eating at restaurants, but when they do dine out, it will be treated as more of a special occasion. And what’s more special than Lopez’s first day back to full-service business?
This is a sentiment a lot of Casperites seem to share. It’s not even 10 a.m. and Lopez has already fielded almost two dozen calls from regular customers asking if she’s open and when can they come by.
While restaurants have been able to offer takeout and delivery under the public health orders, Lopez decided to close her business entirely. She started offering takeout this past week, but it’s been lights off otherwise for more than six weeks — a wrinkle in an otherwise uninterrupted 22-year career.
Those years as a community staple have shone through. During the time she was closed, customers sent Lopez letters — written on paper and everything — wishing her well and longing for the days she could reopen. Lopez said she’s overwhelmed by the support, a common recitation from area business owners who have been buoyed by constant delivery and takeout orders.
Andrea Childs and her teenage daughter walk into Sherrie’s Place shortly after Borman is seated Friday. Childs owns the Casper restaurant La Cocina with her husband, Jim. They’ve been in business for 24 years and have been kept afloat by a stream of regular customers ordering delivery and takeout over the past weeks.
Their restaurant did not open its dining room Friday, but Childs thinks it will be open Monday. Her family has actually been pretty productive during the shutdown, even redoing the building’s flooring. It works out. Finishing that project gives them some time to make whatever changes they need to to comply with the new health order, she said.
And Childs anticipates making a lot of changes.
“There’s a lot to consider here,” she says.
How many staff members will they need per shift to cover the limited capacity they have to start with under the relaxed health order? Should customers wear masks? How should condiments be served?
“Jim and I are very nervous,” Childs says of the possibility the virus will resurge in the community. “But we need to move forward. We employ 35 people.”
So they’re making changes. They’re using paper menus customers can just take with them, for example, rather than using laminated menus that would need to be wiped off and could potentially spread the virus.
They aren’t ready to quit yet, Childs says. Plus, she knows her business might be for some what Sherrie’s Place is for her and her daughter.
“We feel normal, this is where we come to talk,” she says.
***
It ended up being a somewhat serendipitous thing for Stacy Reynolds to be dining out today. She lives in Utah, but was visiting family in Casper and restaurants just so happened to reopen during her visit.
“Ours (in Idaho) aren’t even open yet,” she says (Idaho has released a reopening plan that would phase in the reopening of businesses, including restaurants. That plan is set to begin May 16.)
It’s standard for her family to go out to eat when she makes these visits, so it worked out well that during this one, they were allowed to. Indeed, a whole crew waits eagerly for Reynolds in the La Costa parking lot after their meal.
Similar scenes dot the city throughout Friday, like any other day.
That’s how Nick Humbracht and Jen Acevedo look at the day. The pair are regular supporters of Casper’s Tacos Mexico. When asked what brought them to the establishment Friday, the response was pretty reasonable.
“We’re just hungry,” Acevedo says.
They missed Tacos Mexico, and they missed sit-down restaurants generally. The pair aren’t big on fast food, and while takeout has still been an option for a lot of their local favorites, it’s not the same as dining in.
“We’re tired of being stuck inside,” Humbracht says. “It’s isolating.”
The pair are still a little nervous about getting COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. But they said at this point, they think it’s worth taking the risk. Acevedo says they feel their immune systems were strong enough to fight the sickness off if they were to be exposed.
Several others dining out Friday share similar feelings about the risk of the virus. No one wears masks when speaking with the Star-Tribune, other than restaurant staff. And several say they feel the risk has been overblown.
A plan released early this week by Natrona County officials outlines a phased approach to lifting COVID-19-related restrictions in the community. That plan sets four risk phases to move through: high, moderate, low and normal risk. Officials said earlier this week Natrona County is currently in the moderate phase.
That part of the plan still encourages the use of face masks in public, and encourages delivery and takeout over dine-in service, though dine-in is allowed. Health experts have also said if another surge of cases were to hit the community, things may be shut down again.
For now, many restaurant owners and patrons are just hoping for the best.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
