Casperites get back to feeling 'normal' as restaurant dining rooms reopen

Borman is relishing being able to return to her favorite establishments around town. To let someone else handle dinner every once and awhile. To have a home-cooked meal better than she can make herself.

But she doesn’t think she’ll be dining out quite as much as before the pandemic. It turns out two months of cooking at home makes a big difference.

“It makes you realize how much money you save,” she says.

That doesn’t mean she and her family will stop eating at restaurants, but when they do dine out, it will be treated as more of a special occasion. And what’s more special than Lopez’s first day back to full-service business?

This is a sentiment a lot of Casperites seem to share. It’s not even 10 a.m. and Lopez has already fielded almost two dozen calls from regular customers asking if she’s open and when can they come by.

While restaurants have been able to offer takeout and delivery under the public health orders, Lopez decided to close her business entirely. She started offering takeout this past week, but it’s been lights off otherwise for more than six weeks — a wrinkle in an otherwise uninterrupted 22-year career.