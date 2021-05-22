Casper's budget for next year is almost final. Here's what you need to know.

During planning this week, City Council members also proposed some out-of-the-box solutions that could free up some cash for Casper. Those ranged from selling unused city property to the private sector to cutting back on watering in parks to delaying payments on an interest-free debt owed to the state. Most of those proposals, however, wouldn’t be implemented in time to affect this year’s budget.

The budget is still several steps away from its final form, but here’s a good idea of where it stands now.

General fund

The general fund makes up the bulk of the city’s budget, and it covers most of the unglamorous expenses a mid-sized city incurs on an everyday basis. For the 2022 fiscal year, just under $50 million in general fund expenditures are projected.

Sales tax revenue has been higher than expected, even during the pandemic, according to Napier. For the coming year, revenue projections have been increased to reflect that, which gives the spending budget a little more leeway.

The city is also set to receive more than $3.8 million in direct distribution money from the state. Eventually, Napier said, the city aims to transition that money over toward the capital fund.