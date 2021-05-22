Casper's budget for next year is almost final. Here's what you need to know.

It’s budget season in Casper.
City staff and the Casper City Council met for two special budget planning sessions this past week, fleshing out priorities and financial strategies for the coming year.
With around a month left before the budget must be approved, items to note in the current proposal include seven additional full-time city staff positions, a slate of fully funded capital projects and an optimistic sales tax forecast.
In total, the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 clocks in at just over $147 million. That’s about $700,000 less than last year’s.
The budget has to be finalized by the Casper City Council’s last regular meeting of the fiscal year, which falls on June 22. Once approved, it’ll dictate spending from July 1 of this year through the end of June 2022.
The public can still comment on the budget in upcoming meetings, and council members have a month to suggest or explore changes to the proposed budget, but the closer that deadline gets the harder it is to make changes.
And the budget is already balanced almost down to the dollar. If it’s accepted as is, there will be a projected $900 left over in the city’s general fund operations balance after the coming year’s expenses.
According to City Manager Carter Napier, thanks to over-performing sales tax revenue and the city’s conservative spending during the pandemic, nothing needs to be slashed.
During planning this week, City Council members also proposed some out-of-the-box solutions that could free up some cash for Casper. Those ranged from selling unused city property to the private sector to cutting back on watering in parks to delaying payments on an interest-free debt owed to the state. Most of those proposals, however, wouldn’t be implemented in time to affect this year’s budget.
The budget is still several steps away from its final form, but here’s a good idea of where it stands now.
General fund
The general fund makes up the bulk of the city’s budget, and it covers most of the unglamorous expenses a mid-sized city incurs on an everyday basis. For the 2022 fiscal year, just under $50 million in general fund expenditures are projected.
Sales tax revenue has been higher than expected, even during the pandemic, according to Napier. For the coming year, revenue projections have been increased to reflect that, which gives the spending budget a little more leeway.
The city is also set to receive more than $3.8 million in direct distribution money from the state. Eventually, Napier said, the city aims to transition that money over toward the capital fund.
“That is one of our most significant vulnerabilities in the general fund,” Napier said. “I’d like to propose a plan by which we can wean those dollars out of the general fund, and along with it our dependence upon those dollars in the general fund.”
Napier also said Wednesday night that the city can expect around $1.2 million in leftover cash by the time the current fiscal year closes at the end of next month. That money hasn’t been figured into the budget as it stands right now but could go towards proposed $900 one-time payments for full-time city employees.
That money means a lot more to an individual employee than it does as a drop in the city’s budget, council member Khrystyn Lutz said. The proposal is meant to make up for recent wage freezes at the city, as well as to account for a rising cost of living in the area. In total, the payments would cost just under $600,000.
“It’s a vote of confidence in our employees,” Napier said Wednesday. “It’s an acknowledgement that things haven’t been ideal and we’re trying to get a little money in their pockets.”
Personnel
The city is looking to add seven full-time positions in the next fiscal year, Napier said. Those include a training captain for the fire department, a communications and marketing coordinator for public utilities, and an equipment operator for the balefill. A cyber security analyst position has also been proposed, in response to a recent trend of cyber attacks on cities and towns.
The police department also wants to hire a digital records specialist, who would be in charge of filing, redacting and releasing dash and body camera footage.
Napier also advocated for adding a chief of staff position, common in many cities and present in Casper as early as the 1980s. His office hasn’t had anyone in the role since he started in 2017.
Council member Bruce Knell raised concerns this week about the money needed to add those positions. Others including Napier and council member Amber Pollock pointed out that hiring just a few people could save the city money in the long term — by hopefully preventing data breaches or lawsuits against the fire or police departments.
“We’re one lawsuit or one security breach away from a $650,000 expense to the city,” Pollock said. “So many of these things seem like a bargain compared to just one single lawsuit for not being to process public records.”
The new positions would cost the city $612,738 according to the current proposal.
Nearly 30 transit employees, most of them previously employed by the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, also joined the city’s roster earlier in May. CATC employees, though, were already included in the city’s payroll, even though they were technically employed by the third-party agency, so they aren’t counted as added posts.
Capital planning
This year, Casper is in a uniquely comfortable position when it comes to planning for capital projects. Capital spending covers one-time expenses outside the typical operating budget for city amenities and services — routine repairs, equipment, expansions, etc. For the coming fiscal year, the city has budgeted around $28 million for those purposes.
After postponing projects planned for the last fiscal year once the pandemic hit, the city now has all the money it needs to fund the most pressing needs already on hand. For decades, Casper’s capital projects have banked on expected revenue. This year, everything on the agenda already has the cash to match.
City staff presented their highest-priority capital projects to the council in March. Those include a landfill remediation project (to be funded entirely by state money), the construction of a trail bridge from Paradise Valley to Robertson Road, street and facility maintenance, and planning for the proposed police station project.
About half of capital expenses are set to be funded by the 1-cent sales tax. The rest of the budget is filled out by utilities revenue, state and federal grants, capital reserves, and various other funds.
New city pay structure
The council also discussed on Wednesday night a new proposed pay structure for city employees that would widen the range of potential salary increases available to those already at the top of the current pay scale.
According to one of the consultants who studied the city’s pay structure, 53% of employees have hit the top of their pay grade — in most organizations, that number hovers around 25%.
The new model wouldn’t mean immediate raises for most employees, but Napier said $20,010 would be needed initially to bring 14 full-time employees’ salaries up to the new recommended minimum.
That, plus another $19,615 for raising eight police salaries up to the minimum and a $87,500 increase to Casper’s payment to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Pension Plan, would mean the city pays $127,125 from its general fund to transition to the new structure. That money, Napier said, is already accounted for in the current budget proposal.
The proposed structure, if approved, would affect city employees including sworn police officers, but would exclude Casper Fire-EMS employees due to their union contract.