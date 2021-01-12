Casper's Council of People with Disabilities presents survey findings, 2021 plans

“Most of our trips, I’d say about 75% on CATC, are for medical services,” Casper Area Transportation Coalition executive director John Jones said. He said the coalition has provided an average of 45,000 rides per year between The Bus and door-to-door service since 2017.

When asked how they thought transportation accessibility could improve, 75% of survey-takers said they wanted to see a centralized contact for all transportation questions and arrangements in Casper. Sixty-two percent said it would help if service providers, like medical offices, also assisted in arranging rides.

Right now, CATC is essentially the only affordable option for anyone looking to get around without their own vehicle. With fixed-route buses that allow minor deviations and door-to-door service by appointment, executive director John Jones said all of CATC’s services and fleet are accessible to everyone. But there are a few gaps.

“It doesn’t run on Sundays; it stops in the evenings,” said Lopez. “There’s a big gap in nighttime and weekend hours, and we have had members of the disabled community say that it’s a challenge. You can’t take advantage of a lot of activities or events, or go to church on Sunday.”